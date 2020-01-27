Meteorologist Ryan Maue points out a piece in EcoWatch Monday that the biblical plague of locusts written about in Exodus is happening right now in East Africa as the direct result of the climate crisis.

It’s funny how climate change, which takes place naturally over eons, is used so often in the context of “hottest summer in 10 years” or “worst locust infestation in decades.”

Larry the Cable guy wants to know what caused the original plague of locusts millennia before this particular outbreak.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BibleClimate changeexodusLarry the Cable Guylocustsplagueswarm