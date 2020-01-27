Meteorologist Ryan Maue points out a piece in EcoWatch Monday that the biblical plague of locusts written about in Exodus is happening right now in East Africa as the direct result of the climate crisis.

Climate scientists have directly linked a swarm of locusts descending upon East Africa to climate change. The plague of voracious eaters mentioned in the Bible (Exodus) is now occurring due to the climate crisis. https://t.co/5HydGWcPaq — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 27, 2020

It’s funny how climate change, which takes place naturally over eons, is used so often in the context of “hottest summer in 10 years” or “worst locust infestation in decades.”

Larry the Cable guy wants to know what caused the original plague of locusts millennia before this particular outbreak.

What caused the locusts swarm in Exodus? It predates the industrial revolution. This is dumb. You’re using a rare biblical devastating event to prove fossil fuels are causing rare biblical devastating events even though no fossil fuels were being used in the first event. 🤷‍♂️ — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) January 27, 2020

Mummies, obviously mummies at work again — John Brando (@Nitrozv20) January 27, 2020

This isn't surprising. It took a lot of SUV's, pickups and heavy machinery to build those pyramids in ancient Egypt. — Little River Buckeye (@NMBBuckeye) January 27, 2020

Regular occurring natural phenomenon now blamed on “climate change” pic.twitter.com/hwvAIniSHc — Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) January 27, 2020

That's amazing. Did they get firsthand rationale of the swarm from the locusts themselves? Any of them willing to go on record? — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) January 27, 2020

They sent journalists out there to stop and interview a few of the locusts. Interviewer: "Excuse me Mr Locust/Mrs Locust. Are you here because of the climate crisis?" Locust: "Yep, definitely; in fact my whole family came." — ClimateKola (@JaneDryden4) January 27, 2020

The new religion. — Thomas Skull 💀 (@thomstern) January 27, 2020

It's almost as though locusts have been around for millions of years. — Philly-Fan (@_PhillyFan) January 27, 2020

Were they having a climate crisis in Egypt 5000 years ago? — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) January 27, 2020

And the one 20 years ago what was that attributed to? — Bob (@roberttcu12) January 27, 2020

What caused the swarms 25 and 70 years ago? — Party Pizza (@partypizza2088) January 27, 2020

If its because of climate change now, what was the cause before? — Paul Murany (@PMurany) January 27, 2020

The article states the current conditions are the worst in variously 50 and 70 years, implying there have been similar or worse conditions before the theorized anthropogenic climate change. Doesn’t that directly refute your inferred climate “crisis” causation hypothesis? — DawnTreader (@DawnTreader18) January 27, 2020

What the hell do insects have to do with climate? This has been going on for millennia. — ThoughtYouWereDead (@were_thought) January 27, 2020

In grade school, 40+ years ago, we were shown a documentary about locusts. On other occasions, we were told that we were in danger of entering into a new ice age. — Paul Georgia (@PGtwentytwo) January 27, 2020

I am confused…It says climate change is partly to blame because of increased rainfall in 2019. It is not the sole cause. Locust swarms have been around for centuries, but according to the article, it’s accelerated by a warming planet. Enlighten me on what’s incorrect… — Lona Collins (@LonaNCollins) January 27, 2020

Anything bad related to weather has suddenly become due to climate change. Climate change has been constant over the last several centuries. The question is if man truly influences this change — Tim (@CulverTim79) January 27, 2020

It’s just feelings of obsession that keep driving this linking everything to climate change — Daniel Cousins (@danielcrun) January 27, 2020

It is remarkable how every naturally occurring event with a negative impact is now caused by the “climate crisis.” I can’t help but think the link to body odor and bad breath is coming soon. — Glenn Coles (@Glenn315) January 27, 2020

😆Have they linked the Coronavirus to climate change yet? — Marji Wojcik (@DesignsonTruth) January 27, 2020

