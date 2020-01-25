The House impeachment managers had three full — and we mean full — days to take the case they’d made in the House and present it to the Senate, and Rep. Adam Schiff is already whining that the defense gets to have the last word and mischaracterize everything he’d argued.

Sen. Chuck Schumer also seems to be upset that it’s now the White House counsel’s turn, and after President Trump’s lawyers made their case swiftly Saturday morning, Schumer headed to the cameras to argue that if Republicans thought the case made by White House counsel was strong, they’d want to call witnesses.

