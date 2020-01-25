The House impeachment managers had three full — and we mean full — days to take the case they’d made in the House and present it to the Senate, and Rep. Adam Schiff is already whining that the defense gets to have the last word and mischaracterize everything he’d argued.

Sen. Chuck Schumer also seems to be upset that it’s now the White House counsel’s turn, and after President Trump’s lawyers made their case swiftly Saturday morning, Schumer headed to the cameras to argue that if Republicans thought the case made by White House counsel was strong, they’d want to call witnesses.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responds to Trump defense team's arguments: "If you're a Republican and you think that the case that was that was made today was strong then why not have witnesses and documents if you think both sides made their case? https://t.co/AEw0I0JGrL pic.twitter.com/XKlVgD4vbT — ABC News (@ABC) January 25, 2020

Schumer: If you're a Republican, and you think that the case was that was made today was strong, then why not have witnesses and documents? — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 25, 2020

This is genuinely a galaxy brain take. “If you were convinced the President didn’t do anything wrong, why not open the case back up?” https://t.co/soYh6jcwFw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 25, 2020

Because @SenSchumer that's a question you should be asking your fellow House Democrats. It's not the Senate's responsibility, in impeachment proceedings, to do the House's job and you know that. You're just experiencing buyer's remorse. — Al_Gore_Rhythm (@honornc) January 25, 2020

The case was made today. Period. — tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) January 25, 2020

Why? Because it’s a waste of time. Schiff et. al. came in claiming they had an open and shut case. So be it. — ATX Libertarian (@libertyinatx) January 25, 2020

Baiting.

Schumer and company are desperately fishing for something else to spin into a pearl clutching impeachment evidence. — mo⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@LikesToKnowMore) January 25, 2020

Because it’s strong with with what they already have. Also – nobody cares that they are tying the hands of the senators? — 2tweetornot2 (@2tweetornot21) January 25, 2020

The Dems said their case was indisputable and they had a mountain of evidence. This is pathetic — Deplorable Texan ❤️ KAG 🇺🇸 (@bygrace__) January 25, 2020

"it's up to the accused to prove their innocence" – said the US Senator….what a sick joke — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) January 25, 2020

If you're a Democrat and want to have witnesses why didn't the Congress do their job and make their case? — CutiePieLatina (@LupeColon) January 25, 2020

Didn’t Schiff just present his “full-proof” case? — Vader (@vaderbaiter) January 25, 2020

No . The Democrats already made their case and it’s weak. — Lizzy Jones (@LizzyJo38668474) January 25, 2020

What a sad, silly argument. — Jenxyb (@Jenxyb1) January 25, 2020

He wants a redo lmao pic.twitter.com/XTUMahya3e — Cyclogenic (@Cyclogenic) January 25, 2020

Because the case is over — PassTheTequila (@DeezNutJobs) January 25, 2020

This makes zero sense.

If the case is strong, what is the need for witnesses and documents?

The House dems had their shot, they blew it. On multiple levels. — IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) January 25, 2020

Don’t need them. Facts don’t care about your feelings. — Cheryl M (@Chermath54) January 25, 2020

Not needed….. there is no high crime or misdemeanor…. Schumer is all about politics 24/7…. not there to help Americans – he's doing what his sponsors demand — Mark E (@markiejoee) January 25, 2020

How about the defense has a strong case and so we probably shouldn’t put the American people through a stressful months long process. End it now — KL (@Klab2424) January 25, 2020

Because we’re smart enough to know we can wait until the federal investigation is over. They’re screwed! — THEREDSTATES (@TRUMPSSOUTHHQ) January 25, 2020

The managers make the case. If you wanted more evidence, then you should have called more witnesses in the House. — SuperSecretSigma (@Eidotheia) January 25, 2020

It's not the job of the accused to help the accuser. If they don't have enough evidence, they never should have voted to impeach. — Richard Eldridge (@r1chardeldridge) January 25, 2020

The House had the responsibility to investigate and doesn't get a DO-OVER in the Senate that they will drag out until the 2020 election! Remember the Democrats stated that their case was OVERWHELMING, so no need for new witnesses! — PatriotMountainMan (@CuddleTalk) January 25, 2020

Can someone please tell @SenSchumer that he has now sunk to desperate nagging. Personally, I tuned him out three days ago. #ImpeachmentTrial — Linda Harden ✝️ (@LindaHarden) January 25, 2020

Be careful what you wish for 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cUE9YMbOV6 — Bridget Rose (@Bridget61372259) January 25, 2020

Not needed. The Dem. managers were given ample time to present and prove The Articles of Impeachment. They failed. — Ron Toomey (@RonToomeyTweet) January 25, 2020

@chuckschumer If the case was strong why would you need more witnesses and documents?? What dipstick. — David W Mooney (@DavidWMooney1) January 25, 2020

Stalling is the Democrats MO. They did the same thing during the Kavanaugh hearing. They kept demanding an endless supply of witnesses when their star witness couldn't make her case. @SenSchumer — Dark Hyacinth Text TRUMP to 88022 (@DarkHyacinth) January 25, 2020

The President's counsel used the House witnesses. If you've made your case you don't need more witnesses. Just extra work when the House needs to get back to work for the people. — Gail Goodwin (@GailGoodwin2) January 25, 2020

@SenSchumer because that is what the House was supposed to do. Ask the House Mgrs why so many documents and testimonies remain sealed. — Kim Luckabaugh (@VASweetTea) January 25, 2020

Senator Schumer, no need for witnesses precisely because the case is strong. — Daryl McCulley (@Annastasis) January 25, 2020

@SenSchumer should ask his invisible friend from days back (sitting in his chair) about the question posed; if a case is strong without witnesses and docs, why add more & waste more of the people’s time and money … perhaps @SenSchumer needs a long rest … as a private citizen — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) January 25, 2020

Why, because the case made today was strong Chucky. Why else? And you haven't seen anything yet. — Jim Kirkpatrick (@JtheK_) January 25, 2020

Cryin Chuck, give it up LOL 😢 😭 — Conservative Voice (@conserva_voice) January 25, 2020

Related: