We checked the story just to make sure that the replacement’s last name wasn’t “Latino.” It’s actually Nelson Perez, “the Roman Catholic bishop of Cleveland and a critic of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.” Glad they got that out of the way in the first paragraph.
But what is up with this headline?
Pope names Latino to replace conservative as Philadelphia archbishop https://t.co/KsruzWN2JZ pic.twitter.com/qaWPgBZssd
— Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2020
Ah yes, Hispanic and Conservative, the two races.
— SomeGuy2020 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@1EpicPug) January 24, 2020
The two ends of the political spectrum finally collide
— Vegito Main Lives Matter (@J_Weenus) January 24, 2020
— C. E. Shannon (@c0d3breakr_) January 24, 2020
Is Reuters a parody site now?
— Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) January 24, 2020
That is a bunch of words that don’t make a sentence.
— ))◅Adam ▻(( (@idrawrobots) January 24, 2020
Congrats on the racist headline.
— Robert H. Gothard (@h_gothard) January 24, 2020
Latinos with their rich history of Catholicism are never conservative!
— Jimmy Spitsalot (@spitsalot) January 24, 2020
Reuters, I believe that you just made a racism.
— Blue Checked Impeacher-in-Chief (@IlIRyanDWIIl) January 24, 2020
#RaceBait pic.twitter.com/WUOgQnBVBD
— Steve (@NancysBooze) January 24, 2020
I think @reuters is having a mini stroke
— Jason Sanders (@jayxsanders) January 24, 2020
This is the weirdest headline.
— (((Rachel Kaplan))) (@RachelMiniK) January 24, 2020
What? pic.twitter.com/UzxlLto3nt
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) January 24, 2020
Wanna run that by us again?
— Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) January 24, 2020
Were you hacked? This headline makes no sense.
— BicycleBelle🚲 (@BicycleBelle00) January 24, 2020
So Latino is a political party now?
— J. Ryan (@JRyan1790) January 24, 2020
So Latinos are automatically not conservative?
— Space Pirate Ninja Assassin ⚔️ Software Engineer (@nilgirian) January 24, 2020
The “Latinos aren’t Conservative” way of thinking is why Trump won. Ask Google.
— Santos L. Halper (@Cromulentness) January 24, 2020
A conservative can't be Latino or vice versa? Your bias is showing.
— Exasperated5 (@Exasperated5) January 24, 2020
You're not supposed to disclose your liberal bias publicly like this, but thanks for the confirmation.
— Jon A (@Latebird2013) January 24, 2020
Whoever wrote this tweet needs to be fired for stupidity or promoted for making clickbait that grabs the attention of all sides of the political spectrum.
— Rising Sonny (@MarcusJ33588419) January 24, 2020
This headline and article are trash
— Ruggerkev (@ruggerkev) January 24, 2020
Come on @Reuters, you're better than this.
This garbage headline is only fit for low-tier propagandists like @BuzzFeed.
— M.A. Cornejo (@RotundRaconteur) January 24, 2020
Delete your account
— Joshua Mercer (@joshuamercer) January 24, 2020