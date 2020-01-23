We checked the story just to make sure that the replacement’s last name wasn’t “Latino.” It’s actually Nelson Perez, “the Roman Catholic bishop of Cleveland and a critic of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.” Glad they got that out of the way in the first paragraph.

But what is up with this headline?

Pope names Latino to replace conservative as Philadelphia archbishop https://t.co/KsruzWN2JZ pic.twitter.com/qaWPgBZssd — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2020

Ah yes, Hispanic and Conservative, the two races. — SomeGuy2020 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@1EpicPug) January 24, 2020

The two ends of the political spectrum finally collide — Vegito Main Lives Matter (@J_Weenus) January 24, 2020

Is Reuters a parody site now? — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) January 24, 2020

That is a bunch of words that don’t make a sentence. — ))◅Adam ▻(( (@idrawrobots) January 24, 2020

Congrats on the racist headline. — Robert H. Gothard (@h_gothard) January 24, 2020

Latinos with their rich history of Catholicism are never conservative! — Jimmy Spitsalot (@spitsalot) January 24, 2020

Reuters, I believe that you just made a racism. — Blue Checked Impeacher-in-Chief (@IlIRyanDWIIl) January 24, 2020

I think @reuters is having a mini stroke — Jason Sanders (@jayxsanders) January 24, 2020

This is the weirdest headline. — (((Rachel Kaplan))) (@RachelMiniK) January 24, 2020

Wanna run that by us again? — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) January 24, 2020

Were you hacked? This headline makes no sense. — BicycleBelle🚲 (@BicycleBelle00) January 24, 2020

So Latino is a political party now? — J. Ryan (@JRyan1790) January 24, 2020

So Latinos are automatically not conservative? — Space Pirate Ninja Assassin ⚔️ Software Engineer (@nilgirian) January 24, 2020

The “Latinos aren’t Conservative” way of thinking is why Trump won. Ask Google. — Santos L. Halper (@Cromulentness) January 24, 2020

A conservative can't be Latino or vice versa? Your bias is showing. — Exasperated5 (@Exasperated5) January 24, 2020

You're not supposed to disclose your liberal bias publicly like this, but thanks for the confirmation. — Jon A (@Latebird2013) January 24, 2020

Whoever wrote this tweet needs to be fired for stupidity or promoted for making clickbait that grabs the attention of all sides of the political spectrum. — Rising Sonny (@MarcusJ33588419) January 24, 2020

This headline and article are trash — Ruggerkev (@ruggerkev) January 24, 2020

Come on @Reuters, you're better than this. This garbage headline is only fit for low-tier propagandists like @BuzzFeed. — M.A. Cornejo (@RotundRaconteur) January 24, 2020