Seeing as we just passed the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, a lot of feminists are “shouting their abortions.” For example, feminist author Emily Lindin suggested Wednesday that pro-lifers should instead rebrand themselves “Anti-Pleasurable-Sex-For-Women” because it’s “more accurate.”

“Pro-Life” folks could consider rebranding as “Anti-Pleasurable-Sex-For-Women.” It would be more accurate, according to all the people I’m currently subtweeting — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) January 22, 2020

Even as long ago as we took sex education classes (and before we had Teen Vogue to teach us all about anal sex), we learned that there are plenty of methods of contraception that don’t take any of the pleasure away from sex. Does taking the pill make sex less pleasurable for women (and trans men)? An IUD? Condoms?

In the same vein as Lindin comes feminist writer and sex educator Charyn Pfeuffer, who showed off a selfie of her NSFW T-shirt.

What happened to “rare” — it’s been replaced by “accessible”?

pic.twitter.com/jMCHNLuZVm — Witness Trading Block TED Talk (@AnotherTedTalk) January 23, 2020

I just threw up in my mouth. https://t.co/SxBzqY7DhR — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 23, 2020

She literally wrote the book on dating she’s an expert Rob. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) January 23, 2020

Ok. It’s still unclear what the motives are of the people you have sex with — It’s OK to wear hats 🧢 (@Sham42863939) January 23, 2020

I looked up "Horrendous Judgment" in the book of common English Phrases and this picture was under the text. — Sensible Mech Control Laws (@Corduroyalism) January 23, 2020

Then you should maybe look into cause and effect and take any issues you have with that up with Gaia. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) January 23, 2020

Well, good for you, whatever you are. Let's hope you do not conceive.#Darwin — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 23, 2020

47 years ago birth control was expensive and hard to get. Now it's $4/month at Walmart. Murdering your own child is not feminism, it doesn't empower you, it's just murder. You'll figure out in another 20 years how badly you've been lied to. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) January 23, 2020

America: Ew. — Kimmy Jong (@thesmugglerdav1) January 23, 2020

…charming 🙄 — Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) January 23, 2020

I sure would be proud if my adult daughter walked around dressed like this. 🤨 — Greg Hackett (@HackettGreg) January 23, 2020

I try to look on the brighter side of things, but I can’t find one positive thing about this post — Ariston Collytus (@TheRealEddieUSA) January 23, 2020

Stay classy. — Christie007 (@ChristieinSoCal) January 23, 2020

Yawn….nothing really new about this "I'm a victim of history and have needs, DGAF" persona. Bored with it. Carry on. — maggie0405 (@maggie0405) January 23, 2020

Why isn’t it ever like a hot or decent looking female without the SJW glasses who wears shirts like this? 😢 — Koondey (@Koondey1) January 23, 2020

Is there anybody else besides me on Twitter who is #prochoice who is NOT trying to make the movement look like a bunch of lunatics? JFC. pic.twitter.com/EfjdBIEKbM — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) January 23, 2020

You people are nasty — Leonardo (@LEEONAWDO) January 23, 2020

Don’t run out and look for the T-shirt in stores because she says it was a do-it-yourself job.

