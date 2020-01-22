It hasn’t received a ton of publicity in the wake of the Senate impeachment trial, but President Trump has proclaimed January 22 “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

The proclamation reads, in part:

As a Nation, we must remain steadfastly dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every person with immeasurable worth and potential. Countless Americans are tireless defenders of life and champions for the vulnerable among us. We are grateful for those who support women experiencing unexpected pregnancies, those who provide healing to women who have had abortions, and those who welcome children into their homes through foster care and adoption. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonderful gift of life and renew our resolve to build a culture where life is always revered.

The president also announced in a tweet that he’ll appear in person at this year’s March for Life.

Here’s where we’d normally post some tweets in support of the president, but the pro-abortion crowd has overtaken the comments on every post and some even think that because he’s been impeached by the House, the president has no moral standing to talk about anything anymore.

