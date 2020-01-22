In other news: NHL mascot Gritty being investigated by police for allegedly punching boy in the back

Posted at 9:54 pm on January 22, 2020 by Brett T.

Mr. Peanut and Gritty are both trending on Twitter right now, so we’re guessing the nation has tuned out of the Senate impeachment trial. Apparently the police have become involved in an investigation of Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty after a father claimed the mascot punched his son in the back during a photo op. #MeToo?

