In other news: NHL mascot Gritty being investigated by police for allegedly punching boy in the back

Mr. Peanut and Gritty are both trending on Twitter right now, so we’re guessing the nation has tuned out of the Senate impeachment trial. Apparently the police have become involved in an investigation of Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty after a father claimed the mascot punched his son in the back during a photo op. #MeToo?

A father took his son to a meet and greet event in November, where he claims Gritty punched his son in the back. https://t.co/SejStvdbFW — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) January 22, 2020

"After the alleged punch, Greenwell emailed officials at Comcast Spectacor, first complaining of the “lousy picture” with the mascot who didn’t look at the camera. Then he raised the “more serious and disappointing” concern." Interesting priorities, but whatev. — Mac Faulkner (@macfaulkner) January 22, 2020

The San Diego Chicken kicked me the shin in 1983. I never spoke a word of it….until today. — Soapbox Mox (@SoapBoxMox) January 22, 2020

Hockey doesn’t usually appeal to wimpy kids and their even wimpier dads. Ban them from ever attending another game. Let them become Rangers fans instead. — Green Eyed Gainer (@GreenGainer) January 22, 2020

Gritty gonna Gritty. — Mike Burns (@pizzanachos69) January 22, 2020

Me when we find out the dad punched his own kid in the back to try to get a payday pic.twitter.com/tFfFy622ow — 🌊The Doubtful Guest 🌊 (@InsideATureen) January 22, 2020

@ariellinton_ I would've expected this from Youppi, but not Gritty — Jacob Linton (@JacobLinton5) January 23, 2020

Steely McBeam is a mean SOB. After this picture in 2005. He took back his beam and battered my kids. pic.twitter.com/jPcXhhZxxT — @Limon33 (@Limon33) January 22, 2020

Its a 13 year old. He probably deserved it — ok but have you read the bread book?? 🌹 (@foodofseals) January 22, 2020

What a cash grab. And seriously…if your kid repeatedly hit this guy on the head, be a better parent. Maybe try teaching your kid some manners and boundaries. — Scott (@scottaferguson1) January 22, 2020

It’s not even for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/fukr3M5Fp5 — Jonathon Cafaro (@j_cafaro) January 22, 2020

damn that hurt MY neck, Gritty goes hard! — Dick Marlino (@turbogti13) January 22, 2020

I don’t know the outcome but I like how this is all being portrayed as if Gritty is an actual suspect and not the person inside the costume. Lol — Facts & Friends (@MaddoxTerrance) January 22, 2020

If I went to an event that @GrittyNHL was at and DID NOT get punched … I would be greatly disappointed — Nard Robon (@FannyHundle) January 22, 2020

You come at @GrittyNHL and you'll get what you deserve pic.twitter.com/UibGGujgXx — The covfefe flavored hamberder (@realdealneiman) January 22, 2020

Sounds very made up. Parent alleged gritty got up from a chair with a running start and punched the kid in the back as hard as he could. The kid only apparently suffers a bruise. No witnesses either. — Dave (@Dave_nich1) January 22, 2020

Correct me if I’m wrong, but punching someone is an accepted form of greeting someone in Philly, no? — Bert Hutt (@BertHuttVan) January 22, 2020

No proof. Dad looking for special treatment for his kid and a paycheck. He seemed more concerned about making suggestions on all the things they can offer to them to make it "right. " — _yvph_ (@yvphbiri11) January 22, 2020

I'm sorry, but I think if Gritty had actually punched the kid that hard, people would have been whipping out their cell phones and talking about it in November. — Jayelle in the Roaring 20s 🗽💚🐍🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈💖💜💙 (@GreenEyedLilo) January 22, 2020

And said something that day, at the time of the incident! — Stephanie Rodrigues (@Stephie9704) January 22, 2020

This is so Philadelphia. Like c'mon man lol. — VC 🇵🇪🇫🇷 (@MannyC_1896) January 22, 2020

You guys throw beer bottles at Santa . — mike andrews (@mikeman600681) January 22, 2020

I'm suffering emotional distress because I've never had a chance to be punched by a mascot. I'm suing @DallasStars and @VictorEGreen. I'll settle out of court for a jersey and personally signed team picture. And now we wait…. — Papa Bear (@bear_e) January 22, 2020

WTH? If Gritty punches your kid in the back, you get him to autograph the bruise, thank him, and move on. What's this snitch bs? — Robert Jago (@rjjago) January 22, 2020

It's hockey. No surprise. — Resisting PerSister (@51PercentofUS) January 22, 2020

Gotta believe getting assualted by the mascot is just part of being a Philadelphia sports fan — A$AP Ji❌❌y (@JimmyObiewan) January 22, 2020

If he waited in line for nealy an hour, there was obviously a very large crowd of people. No witness can be found though? Not passing sniff test for me. — Jim Larkin (@Jlark324) January 22, 2020

It doesn’t quite add up. No witnesses at a packed event, only a bruise from a grown man in a costume (adds a lot more weight) punching him in the back with a running start. And the punch was apparently as hard as he could’ve done it. — Noah 🧡#OskarStrong💜 (@ncaplan24) January 22, 2020

I've been hit in the face with a hockey puck before and I didn't ask for shit. #FreeGritty — Philomathic Squirrel w/ 🐔 nuggs in her head (@Squirrelbeer23) January 22, 2020

Father should have known how much coke and PCP mascots are on in order to keep that level of energy at all times… his own fault for bringing a kid near. — Roger A. Ramsbottom (@RogerRamsbottom) January 22, 2020

“Meth. Not even once. Twice.” — Austin James Mink (@AustinJamesMink) January 22, 2020

My boy @GrittyNHL is innocent. I mean his hands are squeakers. You got pushed by squeaky hands come on kid 🤦‍♂️ — Glen (@runnerguy2345) January 22, 2020

This is just a philly handshake, you are lucky that is all that menace Gritty did. — Buck Flamingo (@Run_GRP) January 22, 2020

This father needs to get punched #JusticeForGritty — Mark (@StabbyClaus) January 22, 2020

Did he kill Mr Peanut!? — stephen (@stephenvang1) January 22, 2020

Talk shit get grit — AmericanKris (@Krisleggettxix) January 22, 2020

Gritty grabbed my butt. — Vin Malaguti (@vinniemalaguti) January 22, 2020

Gritty clearly goes hard in any and all situations. Hang around him at your own peril. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) January 22, 2020

I’m pretty sure Gritty has EATEN children, so this dude’s kid is lucky to survive a Gritty encounter with only a punch — Floornine (@Frankenfarts) January 23, 2020

Listen, that's just the Gritty Experience. Don't bring your kid if they can't handle it! — Emma McIntosh (@EmmaMci) January 22, 2020

What do you expect when you bring a child around Gritty? This is tame compared to what I would expect to happen. — Ben (@williamhilltop) January 22, 2020

If he gets arrested, does he go in dressed as the mascot? — Doug (@xdergillz) January 22, 2020

What a jerk. He wasn't too upset since he went to the meet and greet with the Flyers last week. He is mad that they didn't offer him more when he complained that his picture with Gritty was bad. — Diana Ziegler (@DianaDdlziegler) January 22, 2020

We take more abuse ordering a cheesesteak. There isn't a kid in all of Philly that doesn't deserve to get punched in the face, he got off easy getting punched in the back. #FreeGritty — John Fulton (@JohnFulton85) January 23, 2020

Funny how this happened in November and it’s just going public — Charles Hunter (@LaCount12) January 23, 2020

"a month later, they reported it"…. uh huh. — The Great and Unmatched NGS Nomad (@i76express) January 23, 2020

Regardless of the truth of the story, this presents @NHLFlyers the opportunity to rid themselves of this abomination. @GrittyNHL has no place on this planet & should be returned to the remnant carpet store from which he came. First it’s a punch, then a muderous spree. #trash — Brodie (@ragdub) January 22, 2020

