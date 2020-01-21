Cocaine Mitch McConnell is notorious for keeping his caucus in line and knowing when he has the votes before making a move. Former RNC chair Michael Steele, though, says there are more Republicans senators than you might think ready and willing to break with McConnell and give the Democrats their way in the Senate trial. This news comes from MSNBC’s Ari Melber:

The Democrats sure are hitting the "praying hands" emoji pretty hard over in Melber's comments.

