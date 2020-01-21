Cocaine Mitch McConnell is notorious for keeping his caucus in line and knowing when he has the votes before making a move. Former RNC chair Michael Steele, though, says there are more Republicans senators than you might think ready and willing to break with McConnell and give the Democrats their way in the Senate trial. This news comes from MSNBC’s Ari Melber:

"The number is bigger than four." Fmr RNC Chair @MichaelSteele says he is hearing there are more GOP Senators willing to break with McConnell on the trial than DC conventional wisdom suggests — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) January 21, 2020

I'll believe it when they vote that way, and not a second sooner. — Nathan Ralph (@thenateralph) January 21, 2020

I’ll believe it when I see it. — AC Johnson (@zizisdaddy) January 21, 2020

I will take the under and double down. https://t.co/FIJOjwKjIA — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) January 21, 2020

He’s a former rnc chair for a reason. — areyoukiddingme (@mhickey187) January 21, 2020

And on MSNBC… — Geoffrey Skelley (@geoffreyvs) January 21, 2020

“MSNBC Republican” is a thing for a reason. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 21, 2020

I was watching at lunchtime and they were openly speculating about how many Rs might vote with the Dems and they were throwing around numbers like 7 and 8. They are actively misleading their viewers. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 21, 2020

Lol…there's a reason Steele is at MSNBC instead of the RNC. — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) January 21, 2020

I heard that the number was less than 1. Let's see who is closer. — Art Radley (@g00dneighbour) January 21, 2020

I highly doubt it — Fernando (@fernsbags) January 21, 2020

Wrong. Be lucky if there are 2. — Neil (Geddy) Dubin (@Dubes123) January 21, 2020

This is Resistence Porn. It's fiction.@MichaelSteele is a big ol' clown at this point. https://t.co/hQR8VHtBDj — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2020

NEWSFLASH: The LAST people any Republican Senator would confide in about their vote on the impeachment trial would be Bill Kristol and Michael Steele. These guys are GRIFTERS. They don't have any connections anymore that would share this kind of info with them. — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2020

The Democrats sure are hitting the “praying hands” emoji pretty hard over in Melber’s comments.

