CNN analyst and amateur clown Joe Lockhart made it clear Tuesday morning that Twitter should investigate Sen. Ted Cruz because one of his aids likely sent out a tweet while Cruz was in lockdown at the Senate impeachment trial. “Did he sneak a phone in. Is he willing to go to prison?” Lockhart asked, seriously.

For what it’s worth, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on lockdown too, and her Twitter feed just sent out her new ad, and House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff has been tweeting clips of himself from PBS NewsHour all day while speaking on the floor. Better investigate them too.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear while the House was sitting on the articles of impeachment that it was the job of the House to get its case together before marching it over to the Senate, but Schiff isn’t giving up until House Democrats get their way and the Senate calls witnesses.

Trump's lawyer claimed the House isn't ready to present our case. We’re ready. The House calls John Bolton to testify. The House calls Mick Mulvaney. We’re ready to present our case, ready to call witnesses, ready to see the documents. The question: Will the Senate let us? pic.twitter.com/MD5d1bqsxU — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 21, 2020

If you wanted John Bolton or Mick Mulvaney to testify, you probably should have waited for them to testify instead of rushing the vote. Actions have consequences, Congressman! https://t.co/OzXPOgdRiN — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 21, 2020

Adam Schiff must be the first prosecutor to show up at a trial and say, “Gosh, there are a bunch of things I don’t know about this case but would be interested in finding out” — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 21, 2020

It isn’t new for politicians to ignore the arguments against them, just flat ignore them. But Schiff takes it to a level where the pathology is only matched by his oiliness. Just tell us why you didn’t call witnesses and why the minority was so frozen out. We know why. — Todd Templeman (@toddtempleman) January 21, 2020

Such drama…..snooze — Eleanor Mackin (@eleanormackin) January 21, 2020

Rushing the vote, then hiding the articles in a dusty drawer for a month. — Annie Elizabeth (@Annie_with3) January 21, 2020

They’d still be waiting. — Mac Cramer (@SleepyNBA) January 21, 2020

When would that have been, 2026? — PizzaParty_US (@PizzaPartyUS) January 21, 2020

Here is the #fairness in the #Senate they are looking for 6 Dem Senators called for impeachment & removal during Presidential debates before evidence or hearings in the Senate. 4 Senators will vote for the removal of their political rival in the upcoming Presidential election — Anthony (@ncppf) January 21, 2020

But they think McConnell is the one who has to recuse himself.

If you were ready, you wouldn't need more witnesses and documents. 😂 — Semper Fi to the Facts (@nitewing76) January 21, 2020

You had your chance before sending articles to the Senate. You wanna play in the Senate? Run for a seat. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) January 21, 2020

Sorry, you’re arguing FACTS not in evidence AND you’re calling people not on your witness list, there’s been no deposition or interviews so the defense can have the opportunity to question and prepare for cross…Your motion is therefore denied! 😉. — madison ford (@madisonford56) January 21, 2020

But the House DIDN’T call Bolton or Mulvaney when you had the chance. You chose to rush the vote instead. You made your own bed. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 21, 2020

Serious question, Adam…why didn’t you call Bolton & Mulvaney to testify during the impeachment inquiry?? Because you are looking extremely incompetent if you’re expecting the Senate to do your job for you. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) January 21, 2020

You had your chance to call witnesses. Now McConnell gets to do to you, what you did to House Republicans. Enjoy. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 21, 2020

It was your job to call any witnesses you thought you needed when you were conducting the impeachment proceedings in the House It’s the job of the Senate to judge guilt based on the info you provide them, not to reinvestigate things — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) January 21, 2020

Should have done that already pic.twitter.com/uDo1gVt20o — Jon Housley (@housleyjon) January 21, 2020

You should have been ready the day after the House voted. The evidence you used to impeach should be all you need for the trial. — Jodi B ❌ (@JodiBenedict) January 21, 2020

Let me answer that question: NO We played by your biased rules once. Once. @senatemajldr will be calling the shots from here on out. Get ready for more disappointment. Advantage @realDonaldTrump — JIM BAUR (@JIMBAUR) January 21, 2020

The House isn't running this. You punted because it's FAKE. pic.twitter.com/8PS4npgbuN — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) January 21, 2020

The House calls @RepAdamSchiff for his lies, leaks and witness tampering. — Mk Moore (@KewguysMk) January 21, 2020

Lets call you, Joe and Hunter Biden to testify… — News For Thinkers (@NewsForThinkers) January 21, 2020

The Senate calls Adam Schiff

The Senate calls Joe Biden

The Senate calls Hunter Biden

The Senate calls Nancy Pelosi

The Senate calls "The Whistleblower" Oh, then we might entertain your requests with the same impartiality that you did ours in the House. — Leeroy Jenkins! (@TheColossus) January 21, 2020

Where is the #WhistleLeaker? Where is ICIG testimony? WHAT ARE YOU HIDING? — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) January 21, 2020

You lost

And you will continue to lose. — mallen (@mallen2010) January 21, 2020

