Politico is reporting Tuesday night that House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff might have “mischaracterized” some evidence regarding Lev Parnas and his dealings with Ukraine.
Adam Schiff may have mischaracterized a piece of the Lev Parnas evidence from last week, according to unredacted documents obtained by @politico… The story >> https://t.co/canRArBovk
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 22, 2020
The issue arose when Schiff (D-Calif.) sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) last week summarizing a trove of evidence from Lev Parnas, an indicted former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. In one section of the letter, Schiff claims that Parnas “continued to try to arrange a meeting with President Zelensky,” citing a specific text message exchange where Parnas tells Giuliani: “trying to get us mr Z.” The remainder of the exchange — which was attached to Schiff’s letter — was redacted.
But an unredacted version of the exchange shows that several days later, Parnas sent Giuliani a word document that appears to show notes from an interview with Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, followed by a text message to Giuliani that states: “mr Z answers my brother.” That suggests Parnas was referring to Zlochevsky not Zelensky.
So is Politico saying that Schiff can’t always be trusted when he says he has evidence of something?
"mischaracterized"
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 22, 2020
So he lied.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 22, 2020
No waaaaay! Adam Schiff? Saying he has the smoking gun and caught holding only his Vienna sausage? I refuse to believe it.
— Smells Like Teen Statism (@AgentEightSix) January 22, 2020
you mean lied? No way i thought that guy never lied.
— Brian Smith (@TheDownward) January 22, 2020
Again?
— NJPatriot (@cshortRFHNJ1) January 22, 2020
Huh. Imagine that. https://t.co/OuegVLZjfa
— Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) January 22, 2020
Nah, schiff would never mischaracterize anything.
— storched earth and bull durham rushes. (@fujinsensei) January 22, 2020
Wait! What? There’s no way Adam Schiff brought fraudulent info to Congress! Like on a daily basis!
— The Great Khan (@TheGrea62818947) January 22, 2020
"mischaracterized "….so he just completely made shit up knowing the document would be redacted and people wouldn't figure it out?
— Staccato (@SkipGlitch) January 22, 2020
Soooo, he lied.
— Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) January 22, 2020
You noticed
— RangerSyl (@RangerSyl) January 22, 2020
The word you're looking for is "lied". It's a lot shorter and people know exactly what you mean
— Problematic Pleb (@ProblematicPleb) January 22, 2020
Has he ever correctly characterized a damn thing?
— Call me Nolan's id 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) January 22, 2020
Color me shocked
— Chris (@Colombo_1492) January 22, 2020
#PencilNeckSchiff is a mythomane 🤕
— ❌Peter#nowhiteflag (@PNowhiteflag) January 22, 2020
Don’t worry. Won’t hurt his batting average. #zero
— MBC (@totter777) January 22, 2020
I'm enjoying the dem denial on this thread.
Dems demand others live up to standards they don't live up to themselves.
— John Stephen Walsh, Impeached Doctored Genius (@jswriter65) January 22, 2020
People who are shocked at this
——> 🤡
— TwoPiece (@twopiece55) January 22, 2020
Politico thinks they broke a big story catching Schiff lying.
— Notoriousdad (@notorious_dad60) January 22, 2020
— Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) January 22, 2020
Holy shit. Politico doing some real journalism and then had to totally screw it up with a deceiving headline.. "mischaracterized"
He lied. Just say it.
— jonny hopkins (@mnrube17) January 22, 2020
that's so out of character?? How could this be
— Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) January 22, 2020
May have? Not a hard call
— Ian MacNeal (@Ian_MacNeal) January 22, 2020
his neck grows longer with every lie.
hell be the 1st pick in the 2020 nba draft by the time the trial is done.
— Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) January 22, 2020
And they say Fauxchahontas is a good story teller.
— J (@Tatudjt1) January 22, 2020
He can’t help himself at this point… too natural
— Donald J Stallone (@donald_stallone) January 22, 2020
Uhhhh? Nooooo? pic.twitter.com/NLsrjwc8sE
— Uncle Pennybags (@UnclePennybags5) January 22, 2020
Say it ain’t so! pic.twitter.com/hUHAxqNGFQ
— Scott Rooney (@maverick262) January 22, 2020
Know way Schiff would manipulate info. Nope, can’t happen
— les deplorables (@pmacproaz) January 22, 2020
documents obtained by POLITICO — a possible error the GOP will likely criticize as another example of the Democrats’ rushed effort to impeach President Donald Trump. -nice twist! probably an accident…
— Gutpunch (@ddy1969) January 22, 2020
Republicans pounce!
Similar to the “mischaracterized” original phone call.
— Greg Almond (@GregAlmond10) January 22, 2020
"mischaracterized" pic.twitter.com/VpmqtfXf3R
— Kent Clontz (@KnucklesDad) January 22, 2020
That’s what Schiff does…
Creates his very own narrative.
The problem with that, it’s not Due Process. 😨💔
— Twyla Hanson (@MercyGrace777) January 22, 2020
— Gege (@Pomquat) January 22, 2020
We’re still waiting on that Russian collusion evidence.
Related:
He’s dead Jim, DEAD! Jay Sekulow just absolutely decimated Adam Schiff and his little impeachment sham too (watch) https://t.co/xt3UvAbHjb
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 22, 2020