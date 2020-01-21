As Twitchy reported, Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano was sad that she wasn’t allowed to take her phone into the Senate chambers, nor is she allowed to take notes. But what about the poor Senators who have to sit silently and are limited to water and milk for hydration?

Sen. Rick Scott tells me the rules only allow senators to drink water and milk on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 21, 2020

Aren’t these the rules all the time, not just for impeachment? — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 21, 2020

Yeah – but senators finally asked the rules this week. And they’re all like: WTFF? — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 21, 2020

No flasks, guys.

… i need a list now of the senators who will be drinking MILK ON THE FLOOR — natalie grim (@natalieegrim) January 21, 2020

Only 2% for the 1% — For Esme (@realKrasi) January 21, 2020

Does almond milk count as "milk"? Because there are policy implications. https://t.co/81XopCfe7t — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) January 21, 2020

Big Milk lobby at it again. Don’t eff with big milk — Derek (@deeboscoup) January 21, 2020

Next they will argue if chocolate milk is OK…. — Robert Rea (@Rob8729) January 21, 2020

I would have an espresso shot in my milk. — Anne Tappe Scarff 🆘️ (@anne_tappe) January 21, 2020

Remember, warm milk at bedtime makes you sleepy? Is the strategy to put all the old geezers to sleep so they miss half the trial? I guess if they already know how they’re voting, they might as well snooze 😴 — Delaney Madison 🍑🌊 (@DMGrill) January 21, 2020

Water and milk? I hope they brought in a fridge, after 12+ hours of testimony I wouldn’t trust that milk. — The Original Whistle Blower (@kschase13) January 21, 2020

What is wrong with these people? — Liddle' Firefly (@CMMJMMBAP) January 21, 2020

Can they get a juice box after naptime? — stampy (@stampy85725593) January 21, 2020

White claws count as water though — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 21, 2020

No caffeine. Insane. Mitch literally wants them to fall asleep. — Wolffie Wolf 🆘 (@WolffieWolf) January 21, 2020

The “rules” prohibit coffee? Someone should challenge that one. — Pacific (@LifeWithoutLack) January 21, 2020

No coffee, they need coffee and whiskey. — Slygrammy5 🌊💝🎉😎👣😳 (@SharonCoryell3) January 21, 2020

We need an immediate delivery of espresso bean cookies. — Mher Angora (@Mhera_) January 21, 2020

Is there a history of rules dictating *type* of beverages in the chamber? This sounds like a power move sort of thing. — Ron Garza (@RonJohnOnline) January 21, 2020

I heard that’s normal rules. Can’t imagine trying to do this without caffeine. — Jan Vickery Lillemo (@JanLillemo) January 21, 2020

The lack of caffeine will be problematic. — Keysfins (@Keysfins) January 21, 2020

Considering these hearings will take place in the “dead of night.”

Good thing this dude is not involved. pic.twitter.com/kRx1gGSyUq — Dr. Blaine Washington (@Very_Stable_G) January 21, 2020

Good thing Pelosi isn’t a Senator then. — Mtnlover (@Mtnhiker55) January 21, 2020

Expect constant trips to the bathroom for Pelosi for the vodka bottle she hides in the back of the toilet — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) January 21, 2020

What about for the rest of us. — FreddieQ (@Freddie_Q) January 21, 2020

Thank God scotch is OK for drinking for those viewing! — Mark Stern (@mfstern) January 21, 2020

I’d be demanding bourbon. Mitch should go along with that. — Jim Hart (@jvhartiii) January 21, 2020

