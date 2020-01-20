Yes, we are thankful that Lobby Day in Richmond, Va., passed without incident, although a whole lot of people advocating for gun control and confiscation seem deflated that nothing happened except a peaceful protest. Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam, who had declared a state of emergency over the gun rights rally, said he was glad that some unspecified teams successfully “de-escalated” what could have been a volatile situation — had the goons of Antifa shown up with their little homemade shields and concrete “milkshakes,” maybe?

We are all thankful that today passed without incident. The teams successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation. I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians, and will do everything in my power to keep our Commonwealth safe. https://t.co/xrHxhOczvv — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 20, 2020

Katie Pavlich, editor of Twitchy sister-site Townhall, wants to know what was de-escalated.

De-escalated what?! There were zero incidents today. https://t.co/5Yi3ylLB5s — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 20, 2020

Northam continues his smears against 20,000+ law abiding, peaceful gun owners. He’s lying about them, again implying they are violent despite zero incidents today. He is a disgrace. https://t.co/5Yi3ylLB5s — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 21, 2020

If there was anyone who escalated things it was Northam and the Democrats in the Virginia legislature who warned that Northam might have to call out the National Guard to take care of all those pesky Second Amendment sanctuaries and impose gun control and confiscation.

There wasn't anything to de-escalate. — Matters not. (@Whoeverknows101) January 20, 2020

There was no need for de-escalation because nothing happened @GovernorVA — mike king (@mmfking) January 20, 2020

Much to his chagrin. — 🇺🇸 Kevin Stevens (@CoastRider92629) January 20, 2020

Nice job to “the teams” for “de-escalating” peaceful citizens 👏 — Calisto (@PrivatizeIt) January 20, 2020

He has to feel like he's the big man in charge.🙄 — 🇺🇸 I'M WITH HIM 🇺🇸 (@imwithhim45) January 20, 2020

Exactly. All the armed, peaceful citizens. No violence exactly as expected. But the governor thinks he’s the messiah — JRScholl (@jrscholl2) January 20, 2020

Sir, with all due respect, step one is for you to resign for violating this country's great Constitution. — bvreml (@bvreml) January 20, 2020

The Governor tried to pour fuel onto the situation, by claiming a falsehood, to enable him to act tyrannically. However, law abiding Americans, could see through the ploy. They showed up, to show that the Constitution means what it says, and no politician or party can different — Christopher Olguin (@cjo_olguin) January 20, 2020

Northam verbally escalated pre so he could then verbally de-escalate post. Never was about the truth. — daniel mceleney (@DMceleney) January 20, 2020

What he meant to say “The teams successfully de-escalated my escalation of a non-existent national emergency.” — Sue Schreiner (@SchreinerSue) January 20, 2020

Their narrative is so obvious: Dangerous, deranged "white people" with assault weapons are "storming" the capital. We are so lucky police were able to avoid violence. Mr. Northam is dishonest, and that is the nicest thing I can say about him. — Kenton Couch (@CouchKen) January 20, 2020

Northam being a bit of a drama queen — Ethan.Ensley (@EthanGEnsley1) January 20, 2020

Trying to control the narrative. Governor Blackface needs to resign. 😳 — John Acker 🙏🇺🇸🛡🥓 (@SpinningDisk) January 20, 2020

No reported incidents of blackface, either. Maybe that’s what he meant. — D Edward Nosal (@NozBlog) January 20, 2020

Uh, Ralph, I think a governor posing in blackface or a KKK robe is a FAR more “volatile situation” than citizens peacefully assembling and advocating for a protection enshrined in the Bill of Rights. — Nick Miller 🇺🇸 (@NickMillerMAGA) January 20, 2020

If Ralph listened to the people, he'd have resigned after his racist behavior got exposed. — Ken Sailor (@springssailor) January 20, 2020

Yeah, but at first he admitted it, then took it back, and then went on a “listening tour” anyway to try to mend bridges with black constituents.

He's a piece of work.🤦 — Kimberly 🏁 🇺🇸 (@ImissEarnhardt) January 20, 2020

He is an embarrassment to this country. — Nkarl (@Nkarl1005) January 20, 2020

Guess he has to save face. Another idiot — Doug Dorsey (@dougied9) January 20, 2020

This coming from the man that talks about keeping a newborn “comfortable” while the parents have time to decide whether to murder it or not. I think he’s out of touch. — Hughesly (@_hughesly) January 20, 2020

