As Twitchy reported earlier this week, award-winning multimedia journalist David Leavitt tweeted that he was “shaking still” after calling the police when a Target manager refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for one cent. “The police officer verified the price tag and told me I could take them to court and that she’d be a witness,” he tweeted.

We’re guessing Leavitt will sue Target — he seems like that kind of person — but in the meantime, meme-maker Carpe Donktum set up a GoFundMe to send the manager, #TargetTori, on vacation. People have donated around $14,000 so far, and Leavitt claims he’s “giving away vacations.” He already gave away his sense of shame, so why not?

Depends …

