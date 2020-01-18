As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC’s Joy Reid set off Bernie Sanders supporters Saturday morning when she hosted a “body language expert” who claimed that during the debate it was indeed Sanders who was lying about a supposed exchange with Elizabeth Warren in which he said a woman couldn’t be elected. And now Joe Biden is accusing the Sanders camp of putting out doctored videos.

President Trump’s been keeping an eye on the Democratic fight and says that the Democrats are going to kneecap Sanders just like they did in 2016.

They are taking the Democrat Nomination away from Crazy Bernie, just like last time. Some things never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2020

Sanders’ camp disagrees.

First we're going to win the primary. Then we're going to defeat you in the general. Than we're going to defeat your entire ideology by uniting America against the hatred and divisiveness that brought you to power. — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 18, 2020

If you ask us, the DNC already has Joe Biden picked out as the nominee, but if he flames out in the polls, there’s always Elizabeth Warren.

You're one of the few honest men in Washington. — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) January 18, 2020

Greatest President ever — DJ Trigger (@CB_HTID) January 18, 2020

He will shill out for the one who stole it from him again — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) January 18, 2020

Like he eventually endorsed Hillary Clinton with that big smile on his face?

I can't believe a political party would try to prevent someone who isn't really a member from getting the nomination and tearing the party apart. Why would they think that's a good idea? https://t.co/Q6NzJ4K0LO — Steve Stampley (@stevestampley) January 18, 2020

And just like last time, Bernie and all his supporters will yell and scream and eventually fold and support the Democrat nominee. They fold like cheap tents. — Catturd (@catturd2) January 18, 2020

I hope Bernie’s supporters are paying attention this time. This is the second time the Dems have screwed THEM over. #WalkAway and join us in our big tent with President Trump! — Linda Suhler, PhD (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@LindaSuhler) January 18, 2020

Bernie supporters should join us! Democrats are the #EnemyOfThePeople — Robert O. Brown Jr. (@bbrowndfd) January 18, 2020

Bernie is a threat to them, if they can't pay him off, they will find another way. — Dawn Michael PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) January 18, 2020

Buahahahahahha good! Keep “Commie Bernard” away. — JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) January 18, 2020

The problem with Bernie is that he’s too honest about where he wants to take the country. The Democrat Party is just as radical but they want someone who can hide it better and fool voters in the swing states. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) January 18, 2020

Bernie will be happy with another "warehouse" million dollar seller. It isn't his money he is giving to the DNC. Ironically, he is a damn good capitalist. Your economy is boosting his communist wealth by a lot. (true) — ed out on the highway (@rhoadhard) January 18, 2020

It’s true And unless Bernie calls out the corrupt forces within DNC and media, then he can’t win — Jonathan Moloney 🎸✌😎 (@jonathan_wcm) January 18, 2020

Bernie is just a money maker for the Dems. He is not going to be heartbroken. Bernie is playing his part and naive people send him money, then oops Bernie is out and next thing you hear Bernie bought a mansion. — Gerda Spencer (@GerdaSpencer2) January 18, 2020

Bernie deserves everything he gets from the Dems because he's a light weight and loves being humiliated. — Kathie Laguna (@KathieLaguna) January 18, 2020

Bernie feeling the burn. — Israel Perez (@Perezsan01) January 19, 2020

Yikes! It's scary when he gets it right. https://t.co/VF0IlWJ0AS — Aaron Hull (@XThuleA) January 19, 2020

For once I agree with DJT here. It's shameful really. https://t.co/KAbborieaR — Azaya (@Dismal_Bismal) January 18, 2020

One of the only times I agree with him. Unreal. https://t.co/0Km9VLuE2K — Mashtoise (@mikediesel37) January 18, 2020

I mean, I DON'T disagree with Trump here. https://t.co/ZbjP5uAAfy — Robert Bromberger (@Thescaredshadow) January 18, 2020

The fix is in the Democrats want Joe Biden as the nominee because he's their puppet. https://t.co/gXDGw1Y57y — Johnny Whiplash (@vince_whirlwind) January 18, 2020

@SenSanders it's true….😂😂😂😂

If he was to ignorant to not have learned the 1st time, that's his bad.

Bye Bernie…… https://t.co/FjqrHiQbST — Red Viper 2.0 2020 (@redwins3_first) January 18, 2020

What else is new? https://t.co/RsSnWkP52f — Dave Giles for Congress (@VoteGiles) January 18, 2020

CNN's decision is final. Bernie will not be the nominee. https://t.co/4PEAeS2AaK — Happy Warrior (@BertBowers9) January 18, 2020

Poor Bernie. He is going to be robbed again. Will his supporters be a good sport about it again? https://t.co/3idVRQfl9I — Ron M (@RonMoreno1) January 18, 2020

Some honesty from Trump https://t.co/Gvl4bSSkTQ — Silicon Prophet (@silicon_prophet) January 18, 2020

It really doesn't matter…they have no chance in 2020 #LandSlide2020 https://t.co/sbZ50y3hwD — Brandon Deal (@BrandonDeal) January 18, 2020

Or is it just that Trump is afraid to run against Joe Biden, who will beat him like a drum, supposedly?

