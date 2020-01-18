As Twitchy reported earlier, MSNBC’s Joy Reid set off Bernie Sanders supporters Saturday morning when she hosted a “body language expert” who claimed that during the debate it was indeed Sanders who was lying about a supposed exchange with Elizabeth Warren in which he said a woman couldn’t be elected. And now Joe Biden is accusing the Sanders camp of putting out doctored videos.

President Trump’s been keeping an eye on the Democratic fight and says that the Democrats are going to kneecap Sanders just like they did in 2016.

Sanders’ camp disagrees.

If you ask us, the DNC already has Joe Biden picked out as the nominee, but if he flames out in the polls, there’s always Elizabeth Warren.

Like he eventually endorsed Hillary Clinton with that big smile on his face?

Or is it just that Trump is afraid to run against Joe Biden, who will beat him like a drum, supposedly?

