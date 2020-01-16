As Twitchy reported earlier, Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani charged with campaign finance violations, is doing a get-out-of-jail media tour and his first stop was on Rachel Maddow’s show Wednesday night. The interview drew the largest audience for the show in its 11-year-history, even beating out the time Maddow obtained one of Trump’s tax returns showing that if anything, he overpaid.

Law professor Laurence Tribe, long afflicted with advanced TDS, thought that Parnas had a different reason for going on “Maddow” — he knew it wouldn’t help him with his current legal troubles, but it would reduce the incentive of the Russian mob to kill him before he ever made it to jail.