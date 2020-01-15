Dana Loesch might receive more grief on Twitter than anyone we know, and by grief, we mean threats to herself and her children among all sorts of misogynistic obscenities. But this tweet caught our eye because we’re always looking out for stories of amazingly super-woke kids telling adults just what they want to hear.

Usually, the super-woke kids range from 4 to 8 years old, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard from an unborn child; there was that time when Slate published a letter to the Office of Management and Budget promoting a tax hike and composed by “A Fetus”; they even tweeted the author’s photo in the form of a sonogram.

Now unborn children are accusing Loesch of making a living off an industry based around killing.

My unborn daughter said through Morse code via womb tapping, “Dana seems like the kind of mother who has chosen guns and making money off that market over children." Basically, she said she makes a living in an industry built around killing, but I like her phrasing better. 😘 — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) January 15, 2020

I don’t work for Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/Ge7nQ0VWAD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 15, 2020

*and then everyone clapped — N_D_S (@soxphan55) January 15, 2020

Damn Jeremy she got you there bud — K (@MAGAforthewin) January 15, 2020

That’s the best you got? Go home. — Tracey Skinner (@TraceySkinner4) January 15, 2020

You're not at all good at this. — Aaron Henager (@AaronHenager1) January 15, 2020

An industry built on killing? Didn’t Planned Parenthood just release its annual report showing it received $616.8 million in tax dollars and is sitting on net assets totaling nearly $2 billion?

Whoa…unborn daughter is communicating so there is admission of sentient life in the womb. Planned Parenthood might not like that admission since they make money marketing slaughtered children parts on their abortion after-market. — Will McGee (@myopicmcgee) January 15, 2020

Killing unborn children? Isn't that Planned Parenthood's job? — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 15, 2020

You don’t have an unborn daughter, you have a clump of cells. Stay with the progressive narrative. — droid1963 (@droid1963) January 15, 2020

Careful, this seems to suggest that an unborn fetus is human. — Joy McMullan (@JoyceMcMaga) January 15, 2020

Wait, how did a clump of cells use Morse code? — Marie Coop (@mcoop69) January 15, 2020

That was just indigestion. — Wandering Mind (@PonderingMindz) January 15, 2020

Also from the baby:

-.– — ..- / .- .-. . / -. — – / — -.– / ..-. .- – …. . .-. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) January 15, 2020

My unborn daughter said through Morse code via womb tapping, “Dana seems like the kind of mother who has chosen protecting her children & defending our inherent rights as a worthwhile cause." Basically, she said Dana advocates for 2A, but I like her phrasing better. 😘 — Simply Irredeemable (@hrhjmm) January 15, 2020

Solid burn.

