Dana Loesch might receive more grief on Twitter than anyone we know, and by grief, we mean threats to herself and her children among all sorts of misogynistic obscenities. But this tweet caught our eye because we’re always looking out for stories of amazingly super-woke kids telling adults just what they want to hear.

Usually, the super-woke kids range from 4 to 8 years old, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard from an unborn child; there was that time when Slate published a letter to the Office of Management and Budget promoting a tax hike and composed by “A Fetus”; they even tweeted the author’s photo in the form of a sonogram.

Now unborn children are accusing Loesch of making a living off an industry based around killing.

Trending

An industry built on killing? Didn’t Planned Parenthood just release its annual report showing it received $616.8 million in tax dollars and is sitting on net assets totaling nearly $2 billion?

Solid burn.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: amazingly woke kidsdana loeschFetusMorse codePlanned ParenthoodTroll