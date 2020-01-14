If you like uncomfortable silences, you’ll enjoy this video of Rep. Brian Mast asking for the name of a fallen American service member that didn’t justify the Trump administration’s killing of Qasem Soleimani. After a bit of crickets chirping, Rep. Eliot Engel conceded that Mast had made his point … but Mast was still waiting for that name.

