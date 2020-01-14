We hate to admit it, but it’s been obvious for a long time: all of those chants of “Lock her up!” led exactly nowhere, and Hillary Clinton skated for being “clumsy” with classified documents while a Navy sailor was sent to prison for having six photos of a submarine on which he was stationed on his phone. (Fortunately, he was pardoned by President Trump.) There’s a lot of justice that needs to be served, and we’re frankly not counting on the Durham investigation to produce any indictments, though we’d love to be proved wrong.

Last week, the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy reported the name of a top FBI official who’d be caught leaking sensitive information to the press through hundreds of communications. The name was uncovered through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Dunleavy reported:

The name of a former top FBI official who leaked sensitive information over the course of hundreds of communications with at least six reporters can be revealed by the Washington Examiner.

His identity is contained in a 21-page report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. The report reveals that investigators for Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz determined that Bryan Paarmann, 53, the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s international operations division from 2016 to 2017, “improperly disclosed court-sealed and law enforcement sensitive information to the media” in violation of FBI rules.

The incident is one Horowitz included as part of what his June 2018 report called the FBI’s “culture of unauthorized media contacts.” A one-page summary of the investigation was released last May.

The FBI’s reputation is already a joke thanks to people like James Comey and Peter Strzok, and it’s a shame there has to be a report on the FBI’s “culture of unauthorized media contacts.” Even Comey gave documents to a friend to leak to the media:

Dunleavy concludes his piece:

The DOJ decided not to prosecute Paarmann. The FBI declined the Washington Examiner’s request for comment. [Los Angeles Times reporter Del] Wilber declined to comment.

FBI Director Christopher Wray moved Paarmann into running the FBI’s counterterrorism operations in NYC in 2017, but he has since retired.

How nice for him. So the sailor gets thrown in prison, Clinton’s free to jump into the 2020 race, and this guy gets to retire, likely with a pension.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bryan PaarmannFBIJerry DunleavyleakmediaWashington Examiner