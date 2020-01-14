We hate to admit it, but it’s been obvious for a long time: all of those chants of “Lock her up!” led exactly nowhere, and Hillary Clinton skated for being “clumsy” with classified documents while a Navy sailor was sent to prison for having six photos of a submarine on which he was stationed on his phone. (Fortunately, he was pardoned by President Trump.) There’s a lot of justice that needs to be served, and we’re frankly not counting on the Durham investigation to produce any indictments, though we’d love to be proved wrong.
Last week, the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy reported the name of a top FBI official who’d be caught leaking sensitive information to the press through hundreds of communications. The name was uncovered through a Freedom of Information Act request.
BUSTED: DOJ Inspector General investigators determined that former FBI deputy assistant director Bryan Paarmann “improperly disclosed court-sealed and law enforcement sensitive information to the media” in violation of FBI rules. https://t.co/GSIOWLuYcb pic.twitter.com/1FZaUXxUKi
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 14, 2020