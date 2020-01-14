We hate to admit it, but it’s been obvious for a long time: all of those chants of “Lock her up!” led exactly nowhere, and Hillary Clinton skated for being “clumsy” with classified documents while a Navy sailor was sent to prison for having six photos of a submarine on which he was stationed on his phone. (Fortunately, he was pardoned by President Trump.) There’s a lot of justice that needs to be served, and we’re frankly not counting on the Durham investigation to produce any indictments, though we’d love to be proved wrong.

Last week, the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy reported the name of a top FBI official who’d be caught leaking sensitive information to the press through hundreds of communications. The name was uncovered through a Freedom of Information Act request.

BUSTED: DOJ Inspector General investigators determined that former FBI deputy assistant director Bryan Paarmann “improperly disclosed court-sealed and law enforcement sensitive information to the media” in violation of FBI rules. https://t.co/GSIOWLuYcb pic.twitter.com/1FZaUXxUKi

Dunleavy reported:

The name of a former top FBI official who leaked sensitive information over the course of hundreds of communications with at least six reporters can be revealed by the Washington Examiner. His identity is contained in a 21-page report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. The report reveals that investigators for Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz determined that Bryan Paarmann, 53, the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s international operations division from 2016 to 2017, “improperly disclosed court-sealed and law enforcement sensitive information to the media” in violation of FBI rules. The incident is one Horowitz included as part of what his June 2018 report called the FBI’s “culture of unauthorized media contacts.” A one-page summary of the investigation was released last May.

The FBI’s reputation is already a joke thanks to people like James Comey and Peter Strzok, and it’s a shame there has to be a report on the FBI’s “culture of unauthorized media contacts.” Even Comey gave documents to a friend to leak to the media:

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Dunleavy concludes his piece:

The DOJ decided not to prosecute Paarmann. The FBI declined the Washington Examiner’s request for comment. [Los Angeles Times reporter Del] Wilber declined to comment. FBI Director Christopher Wray moved Paarmann into running the FBI’s counterterrorism operations in NYC in 2017, but he has since retired.

How nice for him. So the sailor gets thrown in prison, Clinton’s free to jump into the 2020 race, and this guy gets to retire, likely with a pension.

And he gets away with it. — ACM331 (@ACM331) January 14, 2020

And DOJ refused to prosecute, because federal law enforcement in this country apparently exists to persecute plebes for political wrongthought while protecting the rank corruption of its keystone kops. https://t.co/s4UOU71FlU — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 14, 2020

Why don't we just say it? Between having far superior lawyers and ideological soulmates on many judicial benches, no one from the #DeepState is ever going to be punished for crimes… — Justsomedude (@vnick9775) January 14, 2020

Not a Trump associate or a friend, so why would the DOJ prosecute him, where’s the media value in doing that 🤷‍♂️ — Dave Burgess (@daverburgess) January 14, 2020

Why are those in positions of power NEVER prosecuted for crimes that any American would ? @DOJPH — magalopes (@mlwelch31) January 14, 2020

If laws mean nothing, then why have them? Let's just go back to the wild west way of justice. — Colleen Page (@colleenp55) January 14, 2020

Laws are meant to punish non-democrats. — Zero crime Impeachment Since Jan 17 (@Asa789) January 14, 2020

Laws are for the little people — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) January 14, 2020

"Improperly disclosed" Some animals are more equal. — The Ire of Burke (@ire_the) January 14, 2020

No consequences if you know the right people, so it will keep happening. Two sets of rules… we need #termlimits just to make sure thing get shaken up every now and then — FL Mom🇺🇸🍸🏝🍷 (@FlaMamaJo) January 15, 2020

Seems we all are going to have to face the fact that are country has been taken by the elite. It's no longer a republic representing the common man. I think we just keep hoping this is not true but they keep giving us proof that it is. It's so sad. — Sweeties' world (@sweetie_watchnu) January 14, 2020

All the time and resources spent to investigate leaks, yet no punishment for leaking. — Harriet McKay (@Harriet35824) January 14, 2020

Our institutions have been broken from the inside, by the people we have elected, and by those entrusted with their governance. The American rule of law and equal justice for all, is dead. — Constitutional Citizen (@VoterIndy) January 14, 2020

The @FBI should just be dissolved at this point. One of the most incompetent and useless agencies to ever exist. — First_Choice✨ (@First_Choice) January 14, 2020

As long as there is no punishment for leaking sensitive information, there is no downside not to. Risk vs. Rewards. Is this too difficult for DOJ to grasp??? — EireRogue00 (@Eirerogue00) January 14, 2020

Handcuffs please — AJ (@alan64366024) January 14, 2020

How many members of the DOJ have committed crimes and gotten away with it? This should be an outrage, the media should be bugging out, but because all these crimes were committed to help Dems destroy Rs, the media remains silent in order to protect their corrupt deep state — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) January 14, 2020

No one #UndertheDCDome will ever be held to account — Stephen McLean (@sfm_42) January 14, 2020

