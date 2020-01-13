“Burisma” is trending Monday night as the New York Times has published a report saying “security experts” have found that Russian military hackers tried to hack into Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma.

The Times reports:

It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens — the same kind of information that Mr. Trump wanted from Ukraine when he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens and Burisma, setting off a chain of events that led to his impeachment.

So it’s not clear what they found or what they were searching for, but let’s just say they were looking for dirt on the Bidens, of which we’re sure there’s plenty. Maybe they came across some malarkey.

We have questions:

Trump set it up to distract from his impeachment!

Where is Hunter Biden? First he ducks out of child support hearings, and now this?

