“Burisma” is trending Monday night as the New York Times has published a report saying “security experts” have found that Russian military hackers tried to hack into Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma.

Russians hacked the Ukrainian company at the center of President Trump’s impeachment. Experts suspect they may be seeking information on the Bidens https://t.co/wa9ZiB0WDj — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) January 13, 2020

The Times reports:

It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens — the same kind of information that Mr. Trump wanted from Ukraine when he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens and Burisma, setting off a chain of events that led to his impeachment.

So it’s not clear what they found or what they were searching for, but let’s just say they were looking for dirt on the Bidens, of which we’re sure there’s plenty. Maybe they came across some malarkey.

BREAKING: Russians Hack Ukrainian Gas Company Tied To Bidens: ‘Attacks Were Successful’ https://t.co/ZmqPRi3FUZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 14, 2020

We have questions:

When are you going to add to your story the crucial fact that security company making this claim is working basically pro bono for the Biden campaign? Did you ask why they'd do this? Who made the decision to publish this with zero unbiased sources? https://t.co/0bL4avkgYm — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 14, 2020

And oh, by the way, the Biden family (And Hunter Biden himself) has a history of blaming their personal and professional shortcomings on the Russians. There are *thousands* of independent experts on this topic that can be consulted. NYT simply refused to ask! — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 14, 2020

1) NYTimes "reporting"

2) "experts say" — unnamed of course

3) "a Silicon Valley Security firm" unnamed, claims So you're saying it's totally a rumor, cause you've got nothing. Also doesn't this sound eerily like the "DNC" hack story? — Jellenne (@jellen805) January 14, 2020

Is Bob Mueller available? Is this another Trump-Russia collusion hoax developing? — Rob Reihart (@rer1333) January 14, 2020

Trump set it up to distract from his impeachment!

Dear Democrats: Thank you for bringing up the subject of Ukraine. If you hadn't, we never would have known about the Biden family's dealings there. Gratefully, Millions of voters — HeartlandForTrump (@HeartlandFor) January 14, 2020

“Russians” again — Ben (@bcrowder151) January 14, 2020

Damn, the Russians want quid pro quo Biden. — Raquel Estrella (@RaquelE58962212) January 14, 2020

Did Hunter’s exploits (in Ukraine, China, etc) possibly give foreign adversaries blackmail material on @JoeBiden that they could use on him were he to become POTUS? I think it’s time to ask. If I were @realDonaldTrump, I would ask on behalf of the American people. — TheEschaton'sJanitor (@TEJanitor) January 14, 2020

People assume the Burisma hack is to help Trump, but it could just as easily be about having leverage over Biden in case he wins in 2020. That would be my move, for what it's worth. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) January 14, 2020

No they haven’t. This needs to raise a HUGE red flag. Nobody could be more desperate to poison evidence of Biden’s corruption under the banner of "Russian assistance to Trump’s campaign" than Brennan holdovers in the CIA, Soros and the Democrats. Russia has zero incentive. — Julian Cox (@JulianCox_F_Hot) January 14, 2020

Did John Brennan leak that story? — FuryBarbarian (@FuryBarbarian) January 14, 2020

Russia seems to be doing more for justice in the United States than the @HouseDemocrats 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Lordofthering8809 (@Lordofthering04) January 14, 2020

The Bidens: Ruh roh. — AnnaV (@perchance99) January 14, 2020

I wonder if Biden will be investigated for colluding with Russia. Obviously, the Russians are working for Biden to steal away all the incriminating evidence against #HunterBiden. — S. Maxey (@SMaxey12) January 14, 2020

Oh good grief, next NYT will be running a story insinuating or outright claiming with anonymous sources saying Trump negotiated it with Putin. — asjah8 (@asjah8) January 14, 2020

Cue the blaming of Trump and Trump is a Russian agent in 3, 2, 1… — #DJT2020 and #DJT4EVA (@gruler) January 14, 2020

Dems better get a committee together to investigate! 🤡😂😂😂😂 — Teresa M.⭐⭐⭐ TimeToPayBarrBill (@Teresam46396557) January 14, 2020

They're getting out ahead of the release of documents that will show more money went to Hunter Biden than was claimed. This way they can claim that the payola was a "Russian Conspiracy" and "Trump is in league with Putin" — Space Force Ball Turret Operator (@smellyeyelash) January 14, 2020

This is why the DNC needs to learn to code. — The Potato (@Potato51194507) January 14, 2020

Where is Hunter Biden? First he ducks out of child support hearings, and now this?

