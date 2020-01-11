New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi seems to be on the Joe Biden beat in Iowa, and shared a photo of the room that would be hosting John Kerry as he continued his “We Know Joe” tour across Iowa. Who thought “We Know Joe” was a plus?
Anyway, here’s the crowd waiting for Kerry to arrive.
Waiting for John Kerry on this snowy evening in Clinton, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/6WiBQ4M1nM
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 11, 2020
That looks cozy.
A staffer just entered the room and told another staffer, “Your car is blocking John Kerry.” Staffer #2 sprinted outside to address the problem.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 11, 2020
Lmao John Kerry begins his remarks by saying, “What a wonderful house! Is a ghost gonna come out here?”
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 12, 2020
He noticed it too then.
Looks like the viewing room in a funeral parlor.
— Brian (@briank1422) January 11, 2020
Looks like a funeral home
— Fass Selections (Blockchain Spätburgunder) 🍁🍂🦃 (@FassSelections) January 11, 2020
Looks like a wake
— Dennis H. (@dentrev1) January 11, 2020
Whose funeral?
— BernieSquad Virginia (@HillHuckle) January 12, 2020
I hope he gives a poetic eulogy.
— Jeff Falvey (@jsfalvey16) January 11, 2020
Kerry delivers the eulogy for Biden's campaign to his almost dozen supporters
— Douglas V (@dugpol) January 11, 2020
Bleak House
— Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) January 11, 2020
That's not the normal contents of the room. Those are the artifacts needed to summon John Kerry.
— Silence de Vil (@Listen_Buddy) January 11, 2020
Is that the entire room? With all the seating for all the possible attendees?
— The Opinionated Lab (@OpinionatedLab) January 11, 2020
They could at least have the game on for you.
— BusLadyBebo🚌 (@bebogirl33) January 11, 2020
Wow, huge turnout
— Not me, 1.84 million of us #NoWarOnIran (@ANTIFA_lawyer) January 12, 2020
To be fair, it is snowing.
Such a large, enthusiastic crowd. Biden certainly looks like the front-runner.
— Working Class Bro (@WorkingClassBro) January 11, 2020
The enthusiasm!
— Brian Cairns (@briantcairns) January 11, 2020
Dang, be careful if that crowd stampedes someone could get lightly brushed on the sleeve!
— Dave *New Year, Same Old* Bledsoe (@TheHell_Podcast) January 11, 2020
Another sell out crowd for the Biden campaign.
— ME_Accountant (@ME_Accountant) January 11, 2020
Is that the full crowd?
— ShelterfromtheStorm (@NoamanB) January 11, 2020
Now this is just plain funny.
— Rodney Glasspoole 🌹 (@glasspooler) January 11, 2020
Average age is what ….65
— Rodney Glasspoole 🌹 (@glasspooler) January 11, 2020
This looks like same enthusiasm I remember as when Kerry ran in 2004
— Victoria Bruce (@VictoriaLBruce) January 12, 2020
This is an artwork, this picture
— Jennifer Kaal (@jenniferkaal) January 12, 2020
Wonder if they are gonna sit down at the ole piano and knock out a few. Where’s James Taylor when you need him.
— Dave Whitman (@DaveWhitman) January 11, 2020
Keep us posted on how many people show up to this event. Maybe with the hashtag #ClintonBodyCount or something?
— stanned by your man (@SemanaDeTiburon) January 11, 2020
It’s almost as good as having Biden there in the room:
Just like Joe Biden, John Kerry has a habit of saying “no joke!” while talking about something that nobody would think was a joke. Is this a generational thing?
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 12, 2020
