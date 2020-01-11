We’ve been wondering what the excuse will be when President Trump wins reelection after a decisive victory over DNC darling Joe Biden, and Bloomberg is suggesting that we might be in for another four years of Russia, Russia, Russia. Rachel Maddow, who led her viewers through the Russian collusion hoax for years, retweeted Bloomberg’s story.

Part of the inquiry is to determine whether Russia is trying to weaken Biden by promoting controversy over his past involvement in U.S. policy toward Ukraine while his son worked for an energy company there.

A Kremlin strategy to undermine Biden would echo its work in 2016, when American intelligence agencies found that Russia carried out a sophisticated operation to damage Democrat Hillary Clinton and ultimately help Trump, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing the sensitive matter.

Of course they asked to not be identified. If Russia was trying so hard to get Donald Trump elected in 2016, why didn’t President Obama lift a finger to do something about it, besides telling Vladimir Putin to cut it out?

Is this operation as sophisticated as promoting Facebook posts with Photoshops of Hillary Clinton getting ready to box Jesus?

If you ask us, the DNC’s already picked Biden; Sanders seems to be leading in Iowa, but he’s not even a Democrat — plus, he didn’t drop out when told it was Clinton’s turn. But sure, Russia again.

That video the Russians faked that makes it look like Biden is bragging about getting a prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold aid, that disinformation.

Didn’t Bloomberg promise they were going to stay out of any investigations involving Democrat candidates?

