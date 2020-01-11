We’ve been wondering what the excuse will be when President Trump wins reelection after a decisive victory over DNC darling Joe Biden, and Bloomberg is suggesting that we might be in for another four years of Russia, Russia, Russia. Rachel Maddow, who led her viewers through the Russian collusion hoax for years, retweeted Bloomberg’s story.
"U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials are assessing whether Russia is trying to undermine Joe Biden in its ongoing disinformation efforts with the former vice president still the front-runner in the race to challenge President Donald Trump…"https://t.co/XUZgWvEjA4
