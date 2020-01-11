We’ve been wondering what the excuse will be when President Trump wins reelection after a decisive victory over DNC darling Joe Biden, and Bloomberg is suggesting that we might be in for another four years of Russia, Russia, Russia. Rachel Maddow, who led her viewers through the Russian collusion hoax for years, retweeted Bloomberg’s story.

"U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials are assessing whether Russia is trying to undermine Joe Biden in its ongoing disinformation efforts with the former vice president still the front-runner in the race to challenge President Donald Trump…" https://t.co/XUZgWvEjA4

Chris Strohm reports:

Part of the inquiry is to determine whether Russia is trying to weaken Biden by promoting controversy over his past involvement in U.S. policy toward Ukraine while his son worked for an energy company there. … A Kremlin strategy to undermine Biden would echo its work in 2016, when American intelligence agencies found that Russia carried out a sophisticated operation to damage Democrat Hillary Clinton and ultimately help Trump, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing the sensitive matter.

Of course they asked to not be identified. If Russia was trying so hard to get Donald Trump elected in 2016, why didn’t President Obama lift a finger to do something about it, besides telling Vladimir Putin to cut it out?

Is this operation as sophisticated as promoting Facebook posts with Photoshops of Hillary Clinton getting ready to box Jesus?

If you ask us, the DNC’s already picked Biden; Sanders seems to be leading in Iowa, but he’s not even a Democrat — plus, he didn’t drop out when told it was Clinton’s turn. But sure, Russia again.

Under Barr, that's going to be a short investigation! — Daniel F. Kenney (@dfkenney7) January 11, 2020

Creepy Joe does a fine job of undermining his own campaign. Russian malarkey would make quid pro no difference. — Druid Lumberjack (@FlynnReggie1) January 11, 2020

What about the information being spread about Biden on social media is "disinformation", Rachel? — Joe Biden is a Racist (@BethLynch2020) January 11, 2020

That video the Russians faked that makes it look like Biden is bragging about getting a prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold aid, that disinformation.

Oh come on, does anyone actually buy this shit? — Politics Understander🌹 (@TheranosPRGuy) January 11, 2020

No. People don't like him. Period. — Shawna Burley 🌺 (@shawna_burley) January 11, 2020

Russia can sit back on Biden, the dude can't even remember what State or town he's in. Maddow, you still have that Russian bug huh. — RastaSez (@TkaBrake) January 11, 2020

Factual information is not disinformation. This is what happens when MSM becomes complicit in coddling Biden and concealing his record, rather than expose his problematic record. — A.J. (@v_verite) January 11, 2020

You've gone Joe McCarthy Rachel — Viddles (@Dviddles) January 11, 2020

#Russiagate is catnip for the McCarthyist who has nowhere else to go. — Cameron (@twittposter) January 11, 2020

The U.S. population is assessing whether Rachel Maddow is a propaganda peddler and a conspiracy theorist and have confirmed this to be true. — #Bernie2020 (@ResidualBern) January 11, 2020

Man, those brainworms sure keep advancing… — David Kennedy (@dtkennedy) January 11, 2020

Joe Biden is undermining himself by having dementia and being corrupt — AM_ProHuman (@AM_ProHuman) January 11, 2020

Russia. Drink — Mr. Third eye gucci (@MTatersalad) January 11, 2020

What's undermining Biden's campaign? — Radical sandwich anarchist (@grumi78) January 11, 2020

😂 😂 😂

“My friend, longtime friend, has been a friend in and outta office”

“Corn pop”

“Listen fat” Yeah, Russians gonna have to work real hard to undermine hair sniffing Biden, Rachel — Santos D 🌶 (@Santos_D_2017) January 11, 2020

alex jones with a vagina. actually that's not fair. at least some of the things jones has said has turned out to be true. — kamikazegames #KG2020 (@KGonYT) January 11, 2020

This is garbage. — squid (@bromo_sexuality) January 11, 2020

How are you still relevant? — Bernie has a bill for that… (@c_Kid1) January 11, 2020

This is laughable. — Generic Mike (@GenericMike5885) January 11, 2020

At first you don’t succeed try try again I guess pic.twitter.com/Umce6qOrot — ken (@ken50243801) January 11, 2020

Oh my god. 🤮 — Adriel Hernandez (@AdrielH62935785) January 11, 2020

Come on Rachel, give it a rest. Biden is lagging because, he's Biden. Just quit it. — Viviana bernal (@VivbernalA) January 11, 2020

Bad take from a bad person… — Matthew (@_Ma2t_) January 11, 2020

U.S. "Intellegence" says? What have they told you about Santa Claus? — Larry Blucher (@LarryBlucher) January 11, 2020

Didn’t Bloomberg promise they were going to stay out of any investigations involving Democrat candidates?

Related: