American forces — including hero dog Conan — chased ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi into a tunnel, where he blew up himself and his two children rather than be taken alive.

However, Rolling Stone’s Ryan Bort was writing a piece that had to make Secretary of State Mike Pompeo out to be the bad guy, and so it became that al-Baghdadi’s suicide became “a military strike that killed two children.”

Why a piece about Pompeo? Because he’d tweeted a photo collage of his year, which included pictures of his dog alongside TV screenshots of coverage of the deaths of al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani.

Here’s the tweet:

And here Bort telling us how unsettling that tweet was:

What’s unsettling about Pompeo’s tweet Friday morning isn’t his attempt to troll Ronstadt (or whatever he’s trying to do); it’s how flippantly he lumped pictures of his dog and family and favorite singer-songwriter in with a military strike that resulted in the death of two children, and the assassination of senior foreign official that could have very easily — and still could — lead to war with a nation of 80 million. To the Trump administration, it’s all a game, and every reckless geopolitical action they’re able to chalk up as a “win” on Fox News is fodder for a cork-board memory collage, regardless of the human toll.

Get a grip.

