American forces — including hero dog Conan — chased ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi into a tunnel, where he blew up himself and his two children rather than be taken alive.

However, Rolling Stone’s Ryan Bort was writing a piece that had to make Secretary of State Mike Pompeo out to be the bad guy, and so it became that al-Baghdadi’s suicide became “a military strike that killed two children.”

ISIS leader al-Baghdadi dragged his own children down a dead-end tunnel. Before American troops could reach him, he blew up himself & his kids. Yesterday @rollingstone @ryanbort described it as a "military strike that resulted in the death of two children." Our media is sick. pic.twitter.com/3H7scwJlMn — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 11, 2020

Why a piece about Pompeo? Because he’d tweeted a photo collage of his year, which included pictures of his dog alongside TV screenshots of coverage of the deaths of al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani.

Here’s the tweet:

A little late… but here’s a brief look back at 2019 + a few days into the new year! pic.twitter.com/Kc8REY0hQZ — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) January 10, 2020

And here Bort telling us how unsettling that tweet was:

What’s unsettling about Pompeo’s tweet Friday morning isn’t his attempt to troll Ronstadt (or whatever he’s trying to do); it’s how flippantly he lumped pictures of his dog and family and favorite singer-songwriter in with a military strike that resulted in the death of two children, and the assassination of senior foreign official that could have very easily — and still could — lead to war with a nation of 80 million. To the Trump administration, it’s all a game, and every reckless geopolitical action they’re able to chalk up as a “win” on Fox News is fodder for a cork-board memory collage, regardless of the human toll.

Get a grip.

"Enemy of the People" would be an upgrade. #TrumpAlwaysClarifies — Martin Gale (@MartinGale31415) January 11, 2020

Describing Rolling Stone as "media" is giving that rag far more credit than it deserves. — Professor Moriarty (@FireUpElQuattro) January 11, 2020

We have an anti-American media all because of their hate for our @potus. Plain and simple. Also very sick. — ❤USA❤ (@GrammyJaneO) January 11, 2020

They were also on the side of the Boston Bomber – They ARE the enemy of the people — Jonathan Leigh (@jonathan_leigh) January 11, 2020

Additionally, @BarackObama intentionally droned American citizens. One of whom was a 16-year-old child.@RollingStone & @ryanbort can go straight to hell. — TheNewHughGMcLeod (@NewHughMcLeod) January 11, 2020

Rhodes said, “The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns… They literally know nothing.” https://t.co/cauAQh5GjI — Charlie Maselli (@TheControlVoice) January 11, 2020

The one time Ben Rhodes got something right.

@RollingStone hasn’t been relevant since about 1987, so you’re probably 1 of about 23 people that actually read that. — Kev (@dryagedkev) January 11, 2020

Rolling Stone is trash. — Russ (@burnt_wick) January 11, 2020

@ryanbort How is your trash rag still solvent? — Gerard Perry (@GerardPerry13) January 11, 2020

It should have been sued out of existence after that hoax campus rape story.

Rhetorical question for the commies: If the go/no-go bar for military action is set at “Go only if enemy can’t do evil things in response”, then does that bar…. A. Incentivize continuing their evil actions

B. Deter continuing their evil actions. — Philly-Fan (@_PhillyFan) January 11, 2020

Only the United States does evil things in the mind of Rolling Stone’s writers.

