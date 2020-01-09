No, it’s not at all surprising that a gun-grabbing organization like Moms Demand Action, part of Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety, is opposed to Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are modeled on sanctuary cities: If the state legislature passes something like gun confiscation, law enforcement is free to look the other way, just like sanctuary cities refuse to cooperate with ICE to harbor illegal aliens.

As Twitchy reported Monday, a huge overflow crowd showed up at the Virginia Beach council meeting, where 90 people signed up to speak, the vast majority in favor of making Virginia Beach a Second Amendment sanctuary. They succeeded, with the council voting 6-4 to declare itself a Second Amendment Constitutional City.

Americans have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms, and in this case (and many others in Virginia), the democratic will of the people was to declare the city a gun sanctuary, so what’s the problem?

Trending

It’s a shame some people have to be reminded of that.

But don’t forget that the Washington Post editorial board called gun sanctuaries a “fad.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlMoms DemandsanctuariesSecond AmendmentVirginia