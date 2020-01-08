As you probably know, the White House stayed quiet Tuesday night while Iran was firing ballistic missiles at coalition military bases in Iraq, but President Trump gave a speech Wednesday morning saying the attacks had resulted in no casualties and “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned.”

This might shock you, but the explainers over at Vox disagreed with that assessment and declared that Trump’s “victory lap” actually made things worse between the United States and Iran.

Trump’s Iran speech seemed like a victory lap. It actually made things worse. https://t.co/AGisvbDseV — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 8, 2020

Alex Ward explains:

Donald Trump had the opportunity of his presidency to stand at a White House lectern, look out on the country he leads, and declare to the world his victory over Iran after a deadly standoff. He blew that chance. … But then his remarks took a turn: He chose not to take the victory lap and use the occasion to boast about his diplomatic and military prowess. He instead escalated his pressure campaign against Iran — the same campaign that fueled this crisis in the first place.

Ward must be referring to that pressure campaign against Iran that the United States started for no reason whatsoever, therefore fueling the crisis in the first place.

Vox is gonna Vox lol https://t.co/QwJ4a5sX9w — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 8, 2020

Garbage take from a garbage rag. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 8, 2020

vox =💩 — B.Elliott Baker (@spiritform) January 8, 2020

Jesus. I'm no fan of Trump, but he gave the speech an hour ago. It's *almost* as if you've had this queued up and ready to go no matter what the man said. — jamespatrick101 (@jamespatrick101) January 8, 2020

So it’s another day ending in day — Dan Stringer, Taking a Step Back (@Danstringer74) January 8, 2020

He gave the speech an hour ago, and already things are worse? Really? — Pierre Covfefe (@Pierre_Covfefe) January 8, 2020

It’s been like an hour but vox says it made things worse pic.twitter.com/Ikw8hlFhn1 — indivisibly bored (@indi_visible) January 8, 2020

Wild shot in the dark here but that headline was written before the speech even took place wasn't it? — Cailan Cook (@CailanCook) January 8, 2020

It's almost as if you clowns had this headline queued up before the speech — SHANK (@HoselMr) January 8, 2020

$1,000 says this headline was written before the speech was delivered. — ᴾᴿᴬᴳ 🦖 (@pragmatometer) January 8, 2020

I have the feeling that any speech he would have given, that would have been the tweet — think different. nothing is that simple (@thenthinkagain) January 8, 2020

You guys always have various critical articles ready depending on what Trump does at any given time. — FA in HFX (@AkulFred) January 8, 2020

You are nothing if not predictable. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) January 8, 2020

Sure, Vox. — Jonathan Narrare (@Narrare_Jon) January 8, 2020

Worse than WWIII? Well that sounds bad. — Frnknsalsa (@frnknsalsa) January 8, 2020

Oh for God’s sake, stop. — Time to Opine (@TimetoOpine) January 8, 2020

This is about as “Orange Man Bad” as it gets — spoonee (@dbgledhill) January 8, 2020

I remember when our mainstream media wouldn’t give a foreign adversary the time of day but nowadays they just push their propaganda for them — Leonard Dye (@PutterX) January 8, 2020

I like most people. I truly look for their best. But still … you people have lost your minds and need to find them. — Ken LaCorte (@KenLaCorte) January 8, 2020

What? Did you actually want a war? Are you sad that Iran is deescalating? Are you sad that no Americans died? — Dr Florida Elf Unleashed™ (@TheRogue_Elf) January 8, 2020

The GIFs in this feed have me laughing so hard. 😂 Vox is so disappointed American soldiers didn’t die and that we aren’t going to war — Free2BeMe23 (@thoughtsnstuff2) January 8, 2020

Worse for @voxdotcom maybe. But I'm sure they will soon find another disaster to root for. — Sargasmo (@Sargasmica) January 8, 2020

No bombs dropping, no soldiers dying, no one screaming in agony. Vox: "Is this really something to cheer for?" — 🇺🇸Night "Look, fat” Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) January 8, 2020

Wow. It's truly amazing the degree to which you'll twist reality into a pretzel shapes to support your "Orange Man Bad!" agenda. Trump struck exactly the right tone this morning. Let the situation diffuse, but not offering a shred of appeasement, as you would suggest. — Marc McNaughton (@Marc_Topaz) January 8, 2020

These are wild threatening words: “The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.” –@realDonaldTrump — 🧡MyOrangePresident (@nhopkins60) January 8, 2020

Sorry this is happening to you. — Matt Pizzano (@Pizzano_82) January 8, 2020

Sorry for your hurt feelings — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) January 8, 2020

Impressively wrong — DoGood (@DoGoodFeelGreat) January 8, 2020

You'll get it right one day Vox. Keep trying! 😀 — Ryan Brown (@ReallyRyanBrown) January 8, 2020

Learn to code. — john araya (@johnnyraraya) January 8, 2020

Pretty good rule of thumb is for adults to take the opposite view of Vox. — Mr. Bad Example (@MrBadExample7) January 8, 2020

Since you clowns are 100% wrong about everything, I'll take this as a good sign. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) January 8, 2020

Related: