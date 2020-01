Here’s some good news that doesn’t really sound like good news at all. In Ontario, Canada, the supply of donor organs has been given a boost by people donating their organs before undergoing medically assisted death (or MAiD).

The Ottawa Citizen reports:

Ontarians who opt for medically assisted deaths (MAiD) are increasingly saving or improving other people’s lives by also including organ and tissue donation as part of their final wishes. … Canada decriminalized medically assisted death in 2016, and Ontario, through Trillium [Gift of Life Network], immediately moved to the forefront of organ and tissue donation through MAiD, becoming the first jurisdiction in the world to proactively reach out to those who had been approved for assisted death to discuss donation. When a death is imminent, whether through a hospital or MAiD, Trillium must by law be notified.

Is this what doctors signed up for?

The linkage of the two is very bad from a medical ethics standpoint. https://t.co/7ko5Xi7KhG — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) January 6, 2020

Oof. Wow. Not ok. — Pope Thanos The II (@thanos_pope) January 6, 2020

Government involvement in healthcare rarely takes ethics into consideration — A Box of Khamenei’s Tears (@ABoxOfRocks23) January 7, 2020

The only connection I have to the medical profession is as the occasional patient, & I can tell you that the linkage of the two is also pretty bad simply from a layman's PR perspective. — BoSox04 (@ActuallyDontGAS) January 6, 2020

Weirdly bad form, no? — Fungschwei (@FungschweiVIRUS) January 7, 2020

Ummm… don't you need a live donor for transplantation? I mean, the brain can be toast, but doesn't the heart have to be pumping blood to the organs to keep them viable? Are they seriously using organ removal as the means of ending those lives? — goroke (@goroke_mi) January 6, 2020

So basically they're running a medical chop shop in Ottawa? — Joshua D. Vesper (@JoshuaDVesper) January 7, 2020

this is just plain creepy on so many levels. — @modgirl26 (@modgirl26) January 7, 2020

This is sickening to me. — Right Wing Jewess (@RightWingJewess) January 6, 2020

No kidding! It is a very short ethical walk from inconvenient babies to inconvenient adults. — 🌴🌴 The Tropical Cow 🐄🌴🌴 (@Tropicow) January 6, 2020

China called, they salute your attempt to use undesireables for organ harvesting. Glory to the revolution. — Loren (@LorenSethC) January 6, 2020

I’m going to have to hide my special needs child someday, aren’t I? — Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) January 6, 2020

Just from the headline and image alone, I am so completely overwhelmed with an unsettling mixture of strong emotions that I can't even read the article right now. 😶 — Tom Megginson ⚡️adperson (@CreativeTweets) January 6, 2020

This is on the same level as Iceland saying "We eliminated Down's Syndrome (because we aborted them all)." — Brian V (@spid3rdad) January 6, 2020

This is repulsive. — Mickey G(eonosis was an inside job) (@ex_asperis) January 6, 2020

I’ll eventually need a kidney transplant. I would die before I accepted something like this. — Truthy McTrutherson (@MartinDeLaTwit) January 6, 2020

Step 1: Promote suicide

Step 2: ???

Step 3: Free organs. — Winston Smith (@candleman67) January 6, 2020

Let’s call it what it is. Euthanasia. — Lisa 🇺🇸 I [use to] ❤️ NY (@no_theotherNY) January 7, 2020

