As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 Republican presidential candidate and Bulwark favorite Joe Walsh really kicked off his campaign in style, managing to fail to file the papers to run in the GOP presidential primary in his home state of Illinois. He needed 3,000 signatures.

But he is a presidential candidate, and that means he has to have a book out to push, and he talked to New York Magazine’s Intelligencer about “F*ck Silence: Calling Trump Out for the Cultish, Moronic, Authoritarian Con-Man That He Is.” Seems we should admire him for giving up all the millions he could have made off of President Trump by praising him on his radio show.

Who even remembers he exists to threaten him every day? They must set a reminder on their phone.

Bill Kristol still thinks wealthy donors should be spending big bucks funding Bill Weld and Joe Walsh.

That seems to be what he’s going for. He’s sacrificed it all … for us.

