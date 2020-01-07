As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 Republican presidential candidate and Bulwark favorite Joe Walsh really kicked off his campaign in style, managing to fail to file the papers to run in the GOP presidential primary in his home state of Illinois. He needed 3,000 signatures.

But he is a presidential candidate, and that means he has to have a book out to push, and he talked to New York Magazine’s Intelligencer about “F*ck Silence: Calling Trump Out for the Cultish, Moronic, Authoritarian Con-Man That He Is.” Seems we should admire him for giving up all the millions he could have made off of President Trump by praising him on his radio show.

“I lost my livelihood, I lost almost all of my friends and supporters, and I get threats every day… If I were interested in making a profit off of Trump, I’d be like everybody else in talk radio, kiss his ass… and make millions.” — @WalshFreedom https://t.co/ngVQvwOS9u @NYMag — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 7, 2020

Who even remembers he exists to threaten him every day? They must set a reminder on their phone.

“The Never Trump world hasn’t stepped up like I thought they would. So many people wanted a primary challenger to Trump, but few have put their money where their mouth is.” — @WalshFreedom https://t.co/ngVQvwOS9u — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 7, 2020

SAD! — Dan Stringer, Stonk Buying-capable (@Danstringer74) January 7, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to him — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 7, 2020

Shorter version: I was a nobody lost in the field of talented conservatives. I thought going Never Trump would draw attention, but they think I suck too — nextrepublicans (@NxtRepublicans) January 7, 2020

He took a dumbass gamble and lost. He also got to grift his way into a book deal and countless TV appearances for globalist media — Marty (@MartyWestin) January 7, 2020

He lost those things because he’s a grifter. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 7, 2020

Grifters gonna grift — Cache Tag (@CacheTastrophy) January 7, 2020

Grifters gonna grift. How appropriate he came you, Olivia, to amplify and spread his con. — Moreau (@TTMoreau) January 7, 2020

I lost my livelihood, he says as he is promoting his new book. 🤪 — Rob Reber (@RReebeer) January 7, 2020

He literally got a book deal. https://t.co/0A5nFbptiR — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2020

Doesn't his book deal mean that he's making a profit off of Trump? — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 7, 2020

Tedious marketing trend: Book titles using the word "F*ck." (Always with an asterisk, of course. If you want to be edgy, go for it, rebel.) https://t.co/hHHTokM4vn — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 7, 2020

Hard for a candidate to argue that Trump is too crude, boorish, and unpresidential with that book title. — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 7, 2020

Can I add “AF” to that? Edgy AF. Awful. — PDK (@pdkier) January 7, 2020

I’m sure he’ll do well in Illinois — God’s Reality Check (@reality_du_jour) January 7, 2020

He couldn’t even get his name on the ballot in Illinois, his home state. Missed the deadline. He and his campaign are equally pathetic. — Opinionated Witch (@smokenashes911) January 7, 2020

Maybe Walsh is just a loser? — EJ (@pharmacy_trader) January 7, 2020

Walsh is a clown — Legal Immigrant -Dems Love Terrorists (@1776Legal) January 7, 2020

That guy is the worst. — Big Gratitude FTW (@BigJohn2310) January 7, 2020

Bill Kristol still thinks wealthy donors should be spending big bucks funding Bill Weld and Joe Walsh.

When he was pro-Trump nobody listened to him, so I'm not sure he's telling the truth here. https://t.co/viRojJ8Roz — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 7, 2020

Talk about someone I don't feel sorry for https://t.co/2ULvOVVf2A — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2020

Ah yes, let's make Joe Walsh a victim. https://t.co/TdxU2BvNkY — BT (@back_ttys) January 7, 2020

That seems to be what he’s going for. He’s sacrificed it all … for us.

