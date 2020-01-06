In our very first headline about the killing of Iran’s revered military leader Qasem Soleimani, we amended, “Ben Rhodes hardest hit.” That was before Rhodes, who should always take the advice to sit this one out, started his tweetstorm condemning the strike and blaming Solemani’s terrorist acts on President Trump pulling out of Rhodes’ beloved Iran deal, which he did just because he was jealous of the Obama’s administration’s massive accomplishment. (Oh, and also because Obama was black.)

Rhodes was still defending the Iran deal over the weekend and called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assessment of the Iran deal as the underwriting of terror an obscene lie.

We hope Obama sees this, Ben.

This from Maajid Nawaz is just brutal:

Not to Rhodes … he’s keeping that fire burning.

