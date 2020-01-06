In our very first headline about the killing of Iran’s revered military leader Qasem Soleimani, we amended, “Ben Rhodes hardest hit.” That was before Rhodes, who should always take the advice to sit this one out, started his tweetstorm condemning the strike and blaming Solemani’s terrorist acts on President Trump pulling out of Rhodes’ beloved Iran deal, which he did just because he was jealous of the Obama’s administration’s massive accomplishment. (Oh, and also because Obama was black.)

Rhodes was still defending the Iran deal over the weekend and called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assessment of the Iran deal as the underwriting of terror an obscene lie.

This is a lie, offensive, obscene and an absolute disgrace. This man and his boss have destroyed America’s reputation and made a shambles of Iran policy in part because of their pathetic obsession with Barack Obama who they will never, ever measure up to. https://t.co/G9KqYD9YAo — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 5, 2020

Barack had no clue and had an appeasing nature. The kind of guy others take advantage of. — YeagMJ (@YeagMJ) January 6, 2020

They need to drone strike a lot of civilians to measure up to Obama — MoxDonalds (@moxdonalds) January 5, 2020

Your cult like obsession with a politician is kinda gross. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 5, 2020

Ben Rhodes is an Iranian asset. — Berg (@berg88) January 5, 2020

You guys financed it allhttps://t.co/QVTbYdBvkN — mallen (@mallen2010) January 5, 2020

It had to be cash so the traitors could get kickbacks from iran with no paper trail. — TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@GordietheChi) January 5, 2020

It's not a lie. Kerry even admitted that money could be going to terrorists. YOU kept the mullahs in power. You're responsible for countless deaths as a result. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) January 5, 2020

It may take years, it may take decades, but people are going to find out just how nefarious the Obama administration really was… and there's nothing you can do to stop it. — Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) January 5, 2020

Pompeo is absolutely correct. — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) January 5, 2020

No one would want to measure up to the destruction that Obama left in his wake. Unfortunately, now, we have to clean up the mess. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) January 5, 2020

This from Maajid Nawaz is just brutal:

I’m liberal. You’re a disgrace. You insisted Obama standby as ISIS devils arose&enslaved Yazidis. You ignored Syrian slaughter by Soleimani,to appease Iranian theocrats. Assad’s chemical weapons exposed your BS “red line”. You betrayed secular Persians&Arabs. You’re weak. STFU ✋🏽 https://t.co/KhhRg5RKoN — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 6, 2020

Note difference between appeasement & peace. Muslims angry at what you allowed in the Middle East followed the region for years. This thread contains regional experts, not fiction book writers turned accidental presidential advisers through sheer privilege https://t.co/aKgfP8IF17 https://t.co/9BmN0MCk7G — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 6, 2020

Secret “presidential kill list”, drone assassinations (even of 17yr old US citizen) with no Congressional oversight, #VoldemortEffect fear of saying “Islamism”, promoting Muslim Brotherhood &rise of Putin&Soleimani. This is all *your* foreign policy legacy https://t.co/tq0txn0bFY — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 6, 2020

Maajid, don't forget Obama admin turning a blind eye to Hezbollah drug trafficking and money laundering. Nobody said they had to do that to get nuclear deal. That was a choice to pander; its not how a superpower negotiates from position of strength! 😬😒https://t.co/OdaW7suuxr — Art Keller (@ArtKeller) January 6, 2020

4 – 5 Million Syrian refugees

500,000 Syrians killed

Countless cities and antiquities destroyed Hard to measure up to those figures — Dennis Woll (@bearcatden) January 6, 2020

I have spent months correcting this idiot. If Obama had any chance of a legacy his FP led by this incompetent put the nail in it. I like to think it’s incompetency then I wonder what the agenda could be and who else benefitted from the billions. — Joelle Adler (@JBArocky) January 6, 2020

Obama's becoming more and more a distant, unsubstantial memory. — Dusty the Ragdoll (@Lucy_D58) January 6, 2020

I agree, there’s a difference @MaajidNawaz about being a liberal and not being a door mat. I’m a liberal and I’m not a door mat i.e. I do not believe in appeasement. — (((Laetissimus))) (Я не бот) #JC4HMP 🕎✡️ (@jc4P45) January 6, 2020

