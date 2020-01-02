It was the very end of October when the Joe Biden campaign announced his eight-day “No Malarkey” barnstorming tour and unveiled the “No Malarkey” tour bus. Remember, it’s the one that actually had the dictionary definition of malarkey on it for people younger than 70.

For anyone who needs a definition: pic.twitter.com/QUxLrSIhWN — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 30, 2019

Now it’s a new year, and the Biden bus has some new branding. Now he’s crossing the country in “the battle for the soul of America.” Sounds like a phrase he stole from Marianne Williamson.

Biden ditches ‘No Malarkey!’ bus wrap, replacing it with ‘restoring the soul of the nation,’ a common campaign refrain. Now I’m journalistically obligated to look for malarkey. pic.twitter.com/ILjZdLwnco — Cleve R. Wootson Jr. (@CleveWootson) January 2, 2020

👏unearth👏that👏malarkey — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) January 2, 2020

No more “No Malarkey.” The new Biden bus wrap touts the “Battle for the Soul of the Nation.” (As seen from a press van trailing the bus.) pic.twitter.com/X02Jvx06EL — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 2, 2020

better, still won’t work. — Perchik (@anatevka1905) January 2, 2020

I'm even less convinced to support him than before… — Philip Krogmeier (@flipwriter) January 2, 2020

So he's going from pathetic to more pathetic? That will help — 🇺🇸 Building Trumpmore⚒️ (@k_ovfefe) January 2, 2020

Well, that's malarkey. My maker and I have my soul covered. — Carla 🌴🌞 (@CarlaMathis10) January 2, 2020

No one gets my soul except God! Back off Creepy Joe @JoeBiden — La Bee (@bl302390) January 2, 2020

It's better than "Some Malarkey!" — Richard (@RickyLegumes) January 2, 2020

"So much malarkey" — Matt Bloomfield (@mattlovesjenni) January 2, 2020

So Malarkey is now approved by the @JoeBiden campaign? — Broken (@Brian_Bokenyi) January 2, 2020

"Just enough malarky" — misinforminimalism (@jeff_techentin) January 2, 2020

More like the "Battle for a good slogan". 🤣 — Melanie ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@melanie_ward1) January 2, 2020

he’s gonna slip up and say “birth of a nation” during a rally at some point — Todd (@Todd_J) January 2, 2020

This is going to go over about as good as "Jeb!". — MultiPassPortland 🌹🍑✊ (@PDXMultipass) January 2, 2020

I guess it's better than "EPSTEIN DIDN'T KILL HIMSELF" — #Trump2020 (@BuyLowMakeMoney) January 2, 2020

If Biden is the best Democrats have to offer they're in serious trouble. — Don Stratton (@drs295stratton) January 2, 2020

Sounds like another WWE pay per view. — 12E (@admspec1) January 2, 2020

“Soul of the Nation“ sort of like “people who throw coal in the fire…” welcome to 2020 Joe — Cherry (@Cherry80169) January 2, 2020

The Democrat party has laid waste to 45.7 million infant's souls, thanks to abortion. 1.058 million abortions per year 2,899 abortions per day 120 abortions per hour 1 abortion every 30 seconds The party of Eugenics is alive and well in 2020. — Jane_Herriot (@jane_herriot) January 2, 2020

Biden really wants to frame 2020 as a battle for the soul of the nation — please do. Leave the economy and foreign policy to Trump and see who wins.

