It was the very end of October when the Joe Biden campaign announced his eight-day “No Malarkey” barnstorming tour and unveiled the “No Malarkey” tour bus. Remember, it’s the one that actually had the dictionary definition of malarkey on it for people younger than 70.

Now it’s a new year, and the Biden bus has some new branding. Now he’s crossing the country in “the battle for the soul of America.” Sounds like a phrase he stole from Marianne Williamson.

Biden really wants to frame 2020 as a battle for the soul of the nation — please do. Leave the economy and foreign policy to Trump and see who wins.

