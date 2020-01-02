Being the givers we are, we keep warning the Democrats to stop giving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell nicknames that just make him sound cool. The Grim Reaper? Hell yeah. Cocaine Mitch, Nuclear Mitch … keep ’em coming.

So if 77-year-old Joe Biden thought he was landing a blow on President Trump by saying the only place he was comfortable was “in a mosh pit,” he severely miscalculated. Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein is out on the road with Biden.

Biden says that if he dropped dead or dropped out of the race tomorrow, Trump would attack other Dems and will attack whoever the Dem nominee is. The difference between him and other Dems is “I’ve taken it now for 8 months and I’m still winning.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 2, 2020

More free advice for Biden — do not plant the suggestion of you dropping dead in the minds of voters. We know you like to brag about push-ups and all, but don’t push it.

“The only place this guy is comfortable is in a mosh pit,” Biden says of Trump. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 2, 2020

We mean, that’s an amazing metaphor for Washington, D.C. We see Trump crowd surfing over the House of Representatives and loving it. Trump is exactly the guy you want to see in that mosh pit.

Does he think that is an insult? — Sam Marlow (@SamMarlow79) January 2, 2020

Biden is also now forgetting how insults work apparently. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) January 2, 2020

So… he’s cool? — Los Angeles Yankees (@GregoryDodds3) January 2, 2020

Why is he trying to make trump sound cool? — Brydon (@BrydonBlack) January 2, 2020

Did not know Trump was this cool. Going to need to sit with this before November. — Canonically the only Pokémon to have taken a life (@LCosmonaut647) January 2, 2020

That just makes him sound cool — No busydeals for the wicked (@whothewu) January 2, 2020

Biden working overtime to make Trump seem cool as fuck — BigSolidaridad (@TSBigMoney) January 2, 2020

Yeah, that's not really an insult. — Rumor Has It 🇺🇸 (@vegasregular) January 2, 2020

he's making Trump sound badass — Porn Cop (@bablobiggins) January 2, 2020

Sick burn, bro — René (@rrrrrrren) January 2, 2020

Trump sounds amazing. — Tom Hammer🥶 (@MAGASoGood) January 2, 2020

God he's old. — JenBrooks (@JenBrooks727) January 2, 2020

I guess he's saying Trump is like Shaq? #NeverBiden pic.twitter.com/rQkxWiJnIT — Progressive Social Worker LSW 🌹 (@ProSocialWorker) January 2, 2020

OMG. I didn’t think I could like @realDonaldTrump more than before I read this…. pic.twitter.com/ta54tqxPeG — Justin Watch (@watch_justin) January 2, 2020

Is Corn Pop in the mosh pit? — Math (@BigMEMath) January 2, 2020

That can’t possibly be true — Buford Montessori (@PersonRespector) January 2, 2020

What does Joe think a mosh pit is — Gary Vader (@antitractionist) January 2, 2020

I don’t think the elderly Biden is going to get much mileage out of insulting Trump like a kid in the schoolyard. Besides, Pete, Bernie, and Liz are his biggest problems today — Barton Fairfax (@BartonFairfax) January 2, 2020

And why threaten us with the very real possibility that he might drop dead tomorrow?😂😂😂 — Agree to Disagree (@notabotdammit) January 2, 2020

Can Biden please stop supporting Trump? — DSA Bad Optics Working Group (@DialecticalSta1) January 2, 2020

We wanna be in the mosh pit for the Biden/Trump debate. That’s gonna bit lit.

