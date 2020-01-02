Well, that was thoughtful of him. According to the New York Post, former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe has apologized for lying to agents who spent weeks investigating the source of a Wall Street Journal leak that came directly from McCabe.

McCabe is the author of “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.” But it’s President Trump who’s dragging the solemn institution of the FBI through the mud … got it. The Post reports:

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe apologized for lying to agents who spent weeks investigating the source of a leak to the Wall Street Journal that actually came from him, new documents reveal. Shortly before the 2016 election, The Journal reported that an FBI investigation was underway involving then-candidate Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation. McCabe in May 2017 denied that he was the source of the leak — but later fessed up, angering bureau investigators who had been spinning their wheels trying to identify the source of the leak.

