Well, that was thoughtful of him. According to the New York Post, former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe has apologized for lying to agents who spent weeks investigating the source of a Wall Street Journal leak that came directly from McCabe.

McCabe is the author of “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump.” But it’s President Trump who’s dragging the solemn institution of the FBI through the mud … got it. The Post reports:

Shortly before the 2016 election, The Journal reported that an FBI investigation was underway involving then-candidate Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe in May 2017 denied that he was the source of the leak — but later fessed up, angering bureau investigators who had been spinning their wheels trying to identify the source of the leak.

Good point … if McCabe is indicted and locked up, how will he fulfill his responsibilities as a CNN contributor?

