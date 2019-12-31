We still don’t really know who Grant Stern is — we guess he has a radio show and he says he’s a writer for Occupy Democrats — but he went full stupid with his first tweet about the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in the liberal race to see who could compare it to Benghazi first. But remember: Benghazi was a made-up scandal, and this is a real scandal.

Where is @TGowdySC calling for a Benghazi-style investigation over the Iraq embassy protest? I'm waiting.pic.twitter.com/TcGeBowCzP — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 31, 2019

OK, you go ahead and wait … we assume you have free time. P.S. “Protest.”

You’re an idiot. — Alabama deCEmbers are best (@billpresson) January 1, 2020

Bless your heart, child, were there no special ed classes available to you when you were in school? 😢 — American 🇺🇸 Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) January 1, 2020

Grant, are you really this ignorant or is this more about being an ass? Shameful to use the deaths of the men at Benghazi to stir the shit-pot when this isn't even in the same vein. The USMC is there to help now where the request for assistance was ignored in Benghazi dipshit — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) December 31, 2019

Ambassador is safe, reinforcements have arrived, the protest was not the focus of the Benghazi hearings. Honestly proud of how many things you got wrong in just one tweet — Jon (@JonnyMicro) December 31, 2019

Here’s the investigation… Nobody died

Response from US was immediate

No YouTube video blamed. Case closed, baldy. — Bob in SoCal (@bvparrot) December 31, 2019

Stern dug his hole even deeper when Johnny “Joey” Jones chimed in.

Coming in in the 11th hour, Grant wins worst tweet of 2019! A Benghazi-style investigation requires a Benghazi style scandal or death toll, neither include 100 Marines and 2 heavily armed Apache helicopters immediately deployed to protect vulnerable Americans. https://t.co/Wu1qqF2osO — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 31, 2019

There is a most triggering tweet of 2019 Award? Nice. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 31, 2019

Yes Grant, having fought in Iraq and losing my legs in Afghanistan I fear for the 100 Marines deployed tonight and their families. I mourn for the heroes we lost in Benghazi and their families, and mostly I reject partisan hacks like yourself who would make light of either https://t.co/SpBGAzWMsO — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 31, 2019

I have revised serious policy questions with anyone who thinks the American people don’t need to know more about it. But you’re just interested in insults or anything but what is unfolding and what must be done to make sure Iraq doesn’t lead to a national security catastrophe. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 31, 2019

Difference between Benghazi and today is today, the priority of Sec. Pompeo and President Trump is protecting Americans in harms way. That didn't happen with Clinton and Obama in 2012. Take the L Mr. Stern. — Yutzy 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JediKeri) January 1, 2020

Take the L and sit the rest of the game out, Grant — Matthew Freitas (@matthewsf27) January 1, 2020

Nope.

Insults? Have you read your original tweet or are we just gonna act like you didn’t throw shade at a former member of Congress for caring to look into how Benghazi happened by means of making light of what happened today? https://t.co/zP2dD6N1UY — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 31, 2019

First. Do you have a problem with the First Amendment? Is it a crime to ask a former public servant if their position is changed? Gowdy was at the center of a series of investigations of a similar incident for the better part of the last decade. Remember?https://t.co/TpptQPiSgZ — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 31, 2019

It’s seriously embarrassing to watch someone dig a hole this deep. The First Amendment?

No video blamed in this incident — Duh Wrench (@PaulGavigan4) January 1, 2020

Quadrupling down on stupid, huh? — Mr. Jones™️ (@MrJones_tm) January 1, 2020

There’s grasping at straws and then there’s Grant. https://t.co/LXh4TL9HDB — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) January 1, 2020

Oh I know him. He’s the career disk jockey that claims SME status regarding US foreign policy. — Enlisted Swine Nick (Rafał Gan-Ganowicz fan) (@TheNumba1Guy) January 1, 2020

This isn’t even funny, he’s not even scoring any points on that imaginary political scoreboard in his head. — Chris Sparks (@CommanderKip) January 1, 2020

How dare you question his tweet….how dare you — David Holder (@deholder) January 1, 2020

Pretty sure he is deflecting with a side of backpedal. — T.J.W (@Tjw223) January 1, 2020

2019's dolt of the year.

I read this Twitter chain between Joey and Grant and I'm gonna keep it real. I feel like I just got drug through a field of stupid.

Grant has the debate skills of an ADHD preschooler.

Like watching ping pong on acid.

I lost a bunch of grey matter. pic.twitter.com/9OO5ilc7EW — James J. Paige (@JimPaige2012) January 1, 2020

He’s a clown! — Adam Lauridsen ⚡️ ☈ (@AdamLauridsen) January 1, 2020

Just as an aside, comparing the two incidents is just ridiculous — but this editor can’t believe it wasn’t a bigger story when Wikipedia dropped all those John Podesta emails and we learned that within hours of the Benghazi attack, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her conspirators in the White House were “reaching out to U-Tube to advise ramifications of posting of the Pastor Jon video.” Seriously — within three hours they were putting together the fake “it was caused by a video” story and working with YouTube to find a video to pin it on. Oh, and phone transcripts between Clinton and foreign leaders proved she knew the attack was planned in advance. But what difference does it make how it started?

But yeah, blame Trey Gowdy for wanting to investigate.

Related: