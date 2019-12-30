In the wake of a deadly shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday morning, a lot of politicians and pundits have been scrambling to find a take better than reality: an armed, trained, good guy with a gun put down the assailant in a matter of seconds.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is, of course, looking for a federal solution, and Newsday reports that Schumer’s answer to the increase in church shootings is to increase funding for not-for-profit security grants from $60 million to $360 million.

While that works its way through Congress, Dana Loesch has another suggestion that would go to work more quickly.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck Schumerchurch shootingdana loeschnon-profit security grantsreciprocal concealed carryWest Freeway Church of ChristWhite Settlement