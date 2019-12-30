In the wake of a deadly shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, Sunday morning, a lot of politicians and pundits have been scrambling to find a take better than reality: an armed, trained, good guy with a gun put down the assailant in a matter of seconds.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is, of course, looking for a federal solution, and Newsday reports that Schumer’s answer to the increase in church shootings is to increase funding for not-for-profit security grants from $60 million to $360 million.

We are in a crisis. The attacks on the NY area Jewish community, including the Hanukkah attack in Monsey, and the killings in the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas are part of a cascade of violence and hate that demands a stronger federal response.https://t.co/7GBXoBieZJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 30, 2019

While that works its way through Congress, Dana Loesch has another suggestion that would go to work more quickly.

Federal response as in national reciprocity? Because anything else is an abridgment of rights that simply disarms the the innocent people who act selflessly and heroically to protect themselves and loved ones. https://t.co/ymYL7z8p2z — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 30, 2019

I couldn't agree with you more. — ☆Jersey Joe☆ (@Reponite) December 31, 2019

A strong federal response as in nullifying all restrictions on concealed carry. — Philip Edward Neason (@philip_neason) December 31, 2019

The only Federal response should be that the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States applies to all citizens and the States shall not infringe on any citizens right to keep and bear arms without any restriction not specifically enumerated. — randall clark (@randalljclark) December 31, 2019

Today they are all echoing each other. A federal response? Ok sure, but how about the Jack Wilson response? He did what Congress can't. Stop terror. A much larger group of citizens are beginning to see your lies for what they are. What is cascading are your poll numbers, Chuck. — Steve D (@massmfcu) December 31, 2019

@SenSchumer , anyone with a permit cam already carry in church. If you want to do something call out your fellow antisemitic Democratic Socialists, and do away with "gunfree zones".

Other than that, shut up. — Grumpy (@BigToe0311) December 31, 2019

God, this man is so inept. — Alt1J (@Alt1J) December 31, 2019

I'm thinking the local response in Texas was quite sufficient. It saved lives while @SenSchumer tries to score political points. — TspeakUS – Donald J Trump is still your president (@TspeakUs) December 31, 2019

Federal conceal carry? I mean, if you wanna give heroin addicts needles and safe spaces, I would prefer a safe space to carry wherever I choose. — The world has gone mad (@ColemanCullen) December 31, 2019

They word it all day to fit their own anti gun narrative.. Its always the same… — Jesse James (@hkyplayer1) December 31, 2019

Isn't the government already "responsible" for our safety? Apparently they're doing a bang up job. The obvious answer is to spend more tax payer money for more stupid ass programs that will most certainly not work. — AbrassiveMarineSSgt (@abrassive0193) December 31, 2019

I love our politician … "parents "✔️😜 — Hold On (@d0u6_) December 31, 2019

Make America a gun free zone and it will solve the problem. Signed: Ima Idiot. — Bond, James Bond (@Pharmboy85) December 31, 2019

Schumer would have a different position on gun control if he’d been in that church at the time. He’d need a change of clothes, too. — Mike White (@mwhite1961) December 31, 2019

Related: