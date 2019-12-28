Just over a week ago, a federal appeals court ruled that the individual mandate of Obamacare is unconstitutional because “it can no longer be read as a tax, and there is no other constitutional provision that justifies this exercise of congressional power.” The court also ordered a lower court judge to reconsider whether Obamacare should remain intact.

That has Sen. Chris Murphy worried enough to have produced a video for the Center for American Progress Action Fund in which he goes for scaremongering over millions being thrown off their insurance — just like millions lost their insurance and their doctor, despite President Obama’s promise (and PolitiFact’s lie of the year) that you could keep your doctor.

Obamacare is so great, almost every Democratic candidate wants to replace it with Medicare for All. But if you work in the private health insurance industry, don’t worry; President Elizabeth Warren says you can just find a job selling life insurance or auto insurance instead.

