Just over a week ago, a federal appeals court ruled that the individual mandate of Obamacare is unconstitutional because “it can no longer be read as a tax, and there is no other constitutional provision that justifies this exercise of congressional power.” The court also ordered a lower court judge to reconsider whether Obamacare should remain intact.

That has Sen. Chris Murphy worried enough to have produced a video for the Center for American Progress Action Fund in which he goes for scaremongering over millions being thrown off their insurance — just like millions lost their insurance and their doctor, despite President Obama’s promise (and PolitiFact’s lie of the year) that you could keep your doctor.

Just the other week, a federal court handed a win to Republicans by ruling against the ACA. If this stands: – 130 million Americans w/ pre-existing conditions will lose protections

– 20 million will lose insurance

– Premiums + prescription drug prices will skyrocket@CAPAction pic.twitter.com/6C2zQbBQ5f — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 26, 2019

If only you had listened when 20 million citizens, with indv plans, were suddenly thrown off their insurance plans and thrust into Obamacare plans where their ins premiums more than doubled and their deductibles went into the $10k and $20k stratosphere, but you didn't give a shit https://t.co/yNRIsU8DMa — MerryChristmasFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 29, 2019

Those 20 million ended up picking up the bulk of the tab for the uninsured leaving them with unaffordable useless insurance plans. Like I said, too bad you and your progressive cohorts didn't give a single rat's ass, @ChrisMurphyCT — MerryChristmasFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 29, 2019

One more thing… very telling that those most adversely affected by the disastrous ACA were mostly small business owners, typically Republicans. The ACA was more a punishment to those who oppose your political viewpoint and dare to strike out on their own. — MerryChristmasFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 29, 2019

Everything done by the ACA could have been achieved with an expansion of Medicaid, which is what the uninsured ended up with, instead of destroying the individual insurance market, @ChrisMurphyCT — MerryChristmasFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 29, 2019

Gee @ChrisMurphyCT , how many Republicans voted for this plan that the federal courts find invalid. The one @SpeakerPelosi said you had to pass before you could read what’s in there.

But then again you’re the party of Russian Collusion Delusion & #ShamImpeachment so you own it. — Joe Friday (@InsurancePlanX) December 29, 2019

The court ruled the mandate was unconstitutional. What happened to all the faux Dem concern about upholding the Constitution? — mallen (@mallen2010) December 26, 2019

They only seem to recognize very specific parts at a time, and only when it benefits them. — 8 (@8ioh4z4rd) December 28, 2019

Facts please!! I just watched a video about feelings. By the way…when the ACA was enacted my private health insurance premiums skyrocketed! Also the ruling states the individual mandate is unconstitutional …. that means in opposition to our Constitution. 🇺🇸 — PatriotMom (@catgrey58) December 28, 2019

None of this is true. Do better. — CFB What Not To Wear (@CFBWhatNot2Wear) December 28, 2019

Liar — Matt W (@Mattyshack) December 28, 2019

NOT true. They did NOT get rid of pre-existing conditions. They repealed the mandate forcing people to buy. People like me who did not qualify and our state did not extend Medicaid so it was full price for one person (over 600.00 a month) or pay fine. The ACA was UNCONSTITUTIONAL — Lauren Cerchie (@Lauren54B) December 28, 2019

The ruling says Americans aren't going to be forced to buy it any longer. If folks want to keep it they can. Why are you lying? You knew this! You are telling a lie knowingly, relying on people not to look into it. You all are lowdown — Stacey. (@staceylmayo) December 28, 2019

I guess it's time to go to the fear mongering. — NotRlyAChair (@please_sit) December 28, 2019

This is fear mongering and false. The ruling stated people can’t be forced to buy it if they don’t want. — Chris Edwards (@Chris5piece) December 28, 2019

This is misleading BS — Ted A Miller (@Theomilll) December 28, 2019

Forced distribution and consumption of an unsought good or service on to its citizens is unacceptable even in command economy societies. — DC (@brandcritic) December 28, 2019

And as a American taxpayer, I'm not mandated to buy into a system that has skyrocket deductibles with very little choice, less services. — Mitchell Lilly (@MitchellLilly4) December 27, 2019

The only time any American has been forced out of their healthcare/insurance plan in my lifetime was when your guy @BarackObama lied to the American people about Obamacare & to date more people who had coverage were dropped than people without it got covered. Get a grip, Chris. — 🇺🇸 Ben Bounds 🇮🇪 (@FollywoodBen) December 28, 2019

A win for the American people. It is a violation of our constitutional rights to force us at gunpoint to buy anything sold by a private company. If congress wants to make a law to require all insurance companies to cover PECs, then that’s easily done without the tyranny of ACA. — barnabas (@barnaba16386862) December 28, 2019

Nice spin, but actually they ruled that the individual mandate was unconstitutional. In simple terms so you can understand, if people don't want it, they don't have to buy it and you can no longer fine them. Dems still lying about health care. — ChargedUp (@Charged14125816) December 28, 2019

90% of the Dem presidential primary candidates want to replace Obamacare. They all talk about how “horrible” the system is 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Vader (@vaderbaiter) December 28, 2019

No one is forced OFF their insurance. — Nikt✨ Happy New Year 🎉 20⭐️20 🎉 (@NiktNiemand) December 28, 2019

They unplugged the leftists’ perpetual motion machine threatening to crush us all. You have no concept of budgeting and finance to pay for your unending expansion of government. — Matt – sports, space, small govt (@321mdl) December 28, 2019

At best you’re misinformed, but I think that’s being overly generous. — CR (@tussen29) December 28, 2019

The ACA is a failed operation that stole decent insurance from the vast majority of us and left us with $10,000 deductibles (or more). The ACA needs to die a quick death and bring back real coverage and greater competition. — Incompleachment West (@CWGW4128) December 28, 2019

A tiny bit of freedom is restored and Democrats go ballistic — Greenland Liberation Force🇺🇸🇬🇱 (@jasonmn) December 28, 2019

This is the best thing to happen to healthcare in years. — Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) December 28, 2019

Obamacare is so great, almost every Democratic candidate wants to replace it with Medicare for All. But if you work in the private health insurance industry, don’t worry; President Elizabeth Warren says you can just find a job selling life insurance or auto insurance instead.

