This is one of those YouGov surveys, so take it with a grain of salt, but we don’t doubt the results. The Jerusalem Post reports that around 2,000 Germans were asked which world leader poses the greatest threat: America’s Donald Trump, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, or Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Forty-one percent of Germans picked Trump as the biggest threat to the world.

#Germans were asked: Who poses the greatest threat to the world? Their reply: @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/wzKEVMSjKw — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) December 26, 2019

The Jerusalem Post put the results into perspective:

The results were that 41% chose Trump as the greatest threat to the world today. More than leaders who starve their own people as in North Korea [17%], more than nations that shoot their own people in the head and legs during protests [8%] and more than countries that take away the children of gay couples away from them [8%], as DW reported is the case in Russia.

But orange man bad, even in Germany.

The Germans, well, they know everything about threats….. — gvanopdorp (@Gvopdorp) December 26, 2019

Putting the iron in irony – Germany. — Robert Brooks (@ixmaninc) December 26, 2019

To have Germany lecture us on world chaos is a little ironic — jaRED (@therealjbkay) December 26, 2019

Ok, I have to admit that I love Germany. The German people are awesome and their culture is awesome and their history is fascinating. Huge Germany fan. That said, they really don’t need to be lecturing ANYONE else about creating world chaos. Like, ever. https://t.co/u0CgQVU9tV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 26, 2019

Asking Germans about the secret of world peace is like asking bedbugs the secret of a sound night’s sleep. Having initiated two world wars, their silence would be most appropriate. — Jim Silberman (@jedsilb) December 26, 2019

German women, especially in Berlin, rebuilt that country post WWII. Most of the men with testosterone were killed. No wonder that their current leader is Merkel and Trump alarms them. — Mark Cook (@MarkCoo15311734) December 26, 2019

To paraphrase the biting sarcasm of the Israeli psychoanalyst Zvi Rex, the Germans will never forgive the Americans for liberating them from the Hitler movement. — Benjamin Weinthal (@BenWeinthal) December 26, 2019

I believe they said the same thing about Reagan and the Bushes too — Amber Antares 🌌🚀👩🏻‍🚀🔭 (@AmberSfq47) December 26, 2019

Germans are never a problem as long as they stick to beer and dogs.

When they branch out? Problems. — (((Hotep S.D. (Bob) Plissken HaMakabi))) (@DeanoMartin3) December 26, 2019

Their history is a lot more than fascinating. I know because my grandparents left Germany with my dad as a baby in 1929 — SD (((Unapologetic))) 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SDinJlm) December 26, 2019

Wonder who they would've said in 1939… — JD 🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) December 26, 2019

Yes…let us let the Germans decide who and who isn’t a threat to the world since they’re historically good at it — Jewel (@JenniespromoK) December 26, 2019

Germans should not be given the option of answering this question throughout eternity. — Knot in the Wood (@stl_cty) December 26, 2019

Millions of people could not be reached for comment. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) December 26, 2019

They have to deflect attention from themselves somehow — Cornbread Collins (@CannyCornbread) December 26, 2019

I guess since the President asked them to contribute their fare share for NATO that makes him a threat. — Justasktheaxis (@justasktheaxis1) December 26, 2019

Donald Trump is the greatest threat to globalism. I agree. — Stephen Merritt (@smerritt55) December 26, 2019

I would have said Angela Merkel — Marc (@mschipperheyn) December 26, 2019

I would have said David Hasselhoff. — The Real Uncle Greg (@GregShook64) December 26, 2019

Good answer.

