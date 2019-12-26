This is one of those YouGov surveys, so take it with a grain of salt, but we don’t doubt the results. The Jerusalem Post reports that around 2,000 Germans were asked which world leader poses the greatest threat: America’s Donald Trump, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, or Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Forty-one percent of Germans picked Trump as the biggest threat to the world.

The Jerusalem Post put the results into perspective:

The results were that 41% chose Trump as the greatest threat to the world today. More than leaders who starve their own people as in North Korea [17%], more than nations that shoot their own people in the head and legs during protests [8%] and more than countries that take away the children of gay couples away from them [8%], as DW reported is the case in Russia.

But orange man bad, even in Germany.

