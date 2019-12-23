Hey, we made fun of Alyssa Milano’s tweet asking her followers to set their alarms and chant for seven minutes a day, “Believe in believing. The impossible is possible” while envisioning the special world she wants to create, one with a change-of-guard in Washington.

We weren’t the only ones. The Daily Wire also did a write-up, and Milano called out conservative, right-wing media and “fake Christians” who don’t believe in the power of meditative collective prayer.

The Daily Wire’s editor-in-chief, Ben Shapiro, is Jewish, so it probably won’t hurt his feelings to be called a fake Christian. But — and this is crazy — don’t Christians direct their prayers to God and wish for the world as God wants it to be? Anyway, that #ChristiansAgainstTrump hashtag is new. But if you posted #ChristiansAgainstAbortion she’d think you were blaspheming.

Trending

Even Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she believes and does that.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanochantDaily WireDonald Trumpfake Christiansmantrameditative collective prayerRight-wing Media