Hey, we made fun of Alyssa Milano’s tweet asking her followers to set their alarms and chant for seven minutes a day, “Believe in believing. The impossible is possible” while envisioning the special world she wants to create, one with a change-of-guard in Washington.

We weren’t the only ones. The Daily Wire also did a write-up, and Milano called out conservative, right-wing media and “fake Christians” who don’t believe in the power of meditative collective prayer.

The Daily Wire’s editor-in-chief, Ben Shapiro, is Jewish, so it probably won’t hurt his feelings to be called a fake Christian. But — and this is crazy — don’t Christians direct their prayers to God and wish for the world as God wants it to be? Anyway, that #ChristiansAgainstTrump hashtag is new. But if you posted #ChristiansAgainstAbortion she’d think you were blaspheming.

Conservative right wing media bashing meditative collective prayer is what’s hilarious. Thoughts and prayers, fake Christians. Thoughts and prayers. #ChristiansAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/0sjgW8GsJF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 23, 2019

Not bashing. Laughing. https://t.co/y0BuwV0Y3d — John the Maintenance Guy 🛠🇺🇸 (@JohnMaintenanc1) December 23, 2019

Calling someone a hypocrite for calling you a hypocrite is the ultimate strategy of owning an opponent https://t.co/8OtUMx5C91 — EposAlex (@EposSatyr) December 23, 2019

Pray to reverse an election whose results you loathe. And for abortion to stay cool. https://t.co/UyaUYJ4xMm — x-Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 24, 2019

God's principles are God's principles, no matter how the world distorts them. The problem with Milano's incessant chanting is, there's no true authority or power behind it. A Christian's prayer is powerful because of the connection to God and the authority He gives. https://t.co/Dqyf7qbG6g — Hannah Bleau 🍓 (@hannahbleau_) December 23, 2019

You misuse scripture. Neither Christ nor Paul, Peter, or any of the New Testament letter writers taught to pray against leaders. In fact, Paul's first letter to Timothy instructs that we are to pray for those in authority not against them. — Name Added Here (@DeepStateEnemy1) December 23, 2019

Actual Christians know their biblical duty is to pray FOR those in power https://t.co/6BIPI3ljcC — ن (@TalonsPoint) December 24, 2019

Even Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she believes and does that.

I prefer to do my mantras in the early evening, so here goes… Alyssa Milano is so boring, make her go away

Alyssa Milano is so boring, make her go away

Alyssa Milano is so boring, make her go away Join in everybody! Alyssa Milano is so boring, make her go away… https://t.co/qX2wwbo3F0 — American Deplorable (@BrianEvansSays) December 24, 2019

Insulting Christians as a basis for your meditation sounds like a sincere beginning. — Kimono 1 ❤️ @ a 🕰 (@kimonogirl214) December 23, 2019

Even real Christians laugh at a good joke. — GLFArtInc. (@GLFA_Inc) December 23, 2019

