Democrats, egged on by thinkers like law professor Laurence Tribe, have decided it’s a good idea to hold onto the articles of impeachment and not deliver them to the Senate until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands for documents and witnesses.

Some Republicans in the Senate want a trial, but do they want witnesses, or do they just want to vote it down and be done with it? Sen. Lindsey Graham is among the latter, calling the whole thing a “crock” and not wanting to give it any more time than it deserves by calling witnesses. But it was just yesterday that Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff said that the White House wants to see a trial in the Senate and is open to witnesses so that President Trump “gets exonerated.”

Schumer wants his own list of witnesses to appear, and he made that clear in a press conference Monday.

Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for speedy impeachment trial but demands witnesses, documents: "If it doesn't have documents and witnesses, it's going to seem to most of the American people that it is a sham trial." https://t.co/ndRNuTideD pic.twitter.com/kRwTPD3Qio — ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2019

Sorry, senator, but the whole thing has seemed like a sham trial up to this point.

Most of the people saw the House hearings for what they were; a sham impeachment. — William Griffin (@CramRenraff) December 23, 2019

Thanks Schumer, we knew already that the impeachment was a sham. — Theodore Nkwenti (@tnkwenti) December 23, 2019

You mean it might look exactly like the House Impeachment – with the exception of the House's job was to do what Schumer is calling for and the Senate's is to hear their findings. — Rich Brown (@HRleaderRich) December 23, 2019

That’s what McConnell keeps saying: It’s not the Senate’s job to come up with evidence; that’s what the House is supposed to do before delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

You had a strong enough case to impeach, so you should be good. — ChrisE (@Christine6103) December 23, 2019

That’s the idea, at least.

The documents & witnesses were provided in the House hearings.They were terrible & never made the case but that is what you got. Now it's vote and be done. Enough bs & games.The threat of another impeachment is shameful. The loony left is never going to accept THEY lost in 2016. — Diane🎄❄️☃️ (@DianeNoMoreLies) December 23, 2019

Demand all you want @SenSchumer. Just like the Republican minority in the House made demands, all of which were ignored by the democrat majority (thereby setting behavior precedent), your democrat minority demands must now be ignored by the Republican majority in the Senate. — Warrior Dad (@WarriorDad7) December 23, 2019

US Constitution is clear that “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.”

Just as the House has sole power to impeach, and sets the rules for the impeachment inquiry, the senate has sole power for the trial and sets the rules for it.

Let’s trust that the House Democrats have an airtight case in those articles of impeachment then. The ones that were supposed to be about bribery and extortion but turned out to be abuse of power and obstruction of Congress?

And if Schumer wants a speedy impeachment trial, maybe he could talk to his friend Nancy and ask her to send over those articles of impeachment so there can be a trial in the first place.

