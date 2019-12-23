Democrats, egged on by thinkers like law professor Laurence Tribe, have decided it’s a good idea to hold onto the articles of impeachment and not deliver them to the Senate until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands for documents and witnesses.

Some Republicans in the Senate want a trial, but do they want witnesses, or do they just want to vote it down and be done with it? Sen. Lindsey Graham is among the latter, calling the whole thing a “crock” and not wanting to give it any more time than it deserves by calling witnesses. But it was just yesterday that Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff said that the White House wants to see a trial in the Senate and is open to witnesses so that President Trump “gets exonerated.”

Schumer wants his own list of witnesses to appear, and he made that clear in a press conference Monday.

Sorry, senator, but the whole thing has seemed like a sham trial up to this point.

That’s what McConnell keeps saying: It’s not the Senate’s job to come up with evidence; that’s what the House is supposed to do before delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

That’s the idea, at least.

Let’s trust that the House Democrats have an airtight case in those articles of impeachment then. The ones that were supposed to be about bribery and extortion but turned out to be abuse of power and obstruction of Congress?

And if Schumer wants a speedy impeachment trial, maybe he could talk to his friend Nancy and ask her to send over those articles of impeachment so there can be a trial in the first place.

