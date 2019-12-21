The Washington Examiner has a lengthy write-up of an exchange between CNN’s Chris Cuomo and author Eric Metaxas, a prominent evangelical supporter of President Trump. Now that Christianity Today has published a column by its editor urging that President Trump be removed from office, the media is suddenly very interested in Christians who still support Trump. Is it because they don’t really believe in Christianity?

“Why get behind a man who makes a mockery of your faith?” asked Cuomo:

"Why get behind a man who makes a mockery of your faith?" "Most people that I know do not think he makes a mockery of our faith."@ChrisCuomo gets into a heated exchange with @ericmetaxas, evangelical author and supporter of @realDonaldTrump.https://t.co/MhOQR8TRPD pic.twitter.com/yhEq8vMtRp — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 21, 2019

You call yourself catholic, yet you support abortion and same sex marriage, and you tell @ericmetaxas that he can’t support Trump because Trump does not believe what he believes? https://t.co/MbkiEhetWr — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 21, 2019

Also, "Why be interviewed by a man who makes a mockery of news?" — BigHarry (@BigHarr22478752) December 21, 2019

Evangeical Christians know the only perfect person was Jesus. Cuomo is throwing out a false narrative. @realDonaldTrump has done more to help Americans by restoring our jobs, rebuilding our economy, pulling people out of poverty, restoring our freedoms, protecting the unborn…. — Sharon (@369LuLu) December 21, 2019

…supporting religious freedom, making America safer and greater for Americans. Remember when Jesus ran the merchants from the temple? God sent who he thought was needed to save America from the radical Left who was destroying this great country. — Sharon (@369LuLu) December 21, 2019

I'd have said, "Your brother wants to ethnically cleanse New York State of Christians." Which is why it's better @ericmetaxas does these shows, instead of me. — John Zmirak (@JZmirak) December 21, 2019

And because, Mr. Cuomo, most people on the left, have nothing but utter contempt for our faith and want to punish us for our faith with the force of the government. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) December 21, 2019

Mr. Cuomo is a Catholic. Does he refuse to vote for pro-choice candidates? Evangelicals vote for Trump in spite of his failings. I think they’d love a more Christian-like candidate but there are none who support positions consistent with Christian beliefs. — Auntie Dote 👵🏼 (@RobertaGM) December 21, 2019

Why would a catholic support pro choice politicians? That's abhorrent. — Darcy (@JustMeDarcy) December 21, 2019

People like Cuomo who support Democrats – who in turn support gay marriage, abortion and many other things that go against the Christian faith – have the audacity to tell us that we are less Christian than he is because we voted for Trump. Don't be like Cuomo. #fakecatholic https://t.co/pMnx3D1stQ — Joker (@MiguelAGranda) December 21, 2019

If you listen to the left talk about Trump they make him out to be the worst human being to ever inhabit the Earth. Literally everything, according to them, that he does is always the worst possible thing in the history of everything. It’s exhausting to listen to their hysteria. — Kelly Carl (@KellyCarl12) December 21, 2019

"He who is without sin…." — Marc Breslin (@MarcBreslin1979) December 22, 2019

Chris Cuomo is a lying jerk. To state as some kind of fact that Trump doesn’t know kindness or mercy?!? @realDonaldTrump is serving out of love for his fellow Americans. — m (@bcitsmyright) December 21, 2019

The democrats are only trying to separate Trump with his base. . . won't work. I'm more a Trump fan than ever, especially with the abuse and harassment he takes on a daily basis from these filthy libs. — Ms. Jet Texas (@MsJettexas) December 21, 2019

It's so interesting people referring to a denomination for idenity. We are Christians because of Jesus Christ not because of a place we attend. — Rhyan Glezman (@rhyanglezman) December 21, 2019

Chris Cuomo is a fraud. If he was truly Catholic he would have been incensed at his brother's Satanic celebration when Andrew signed into law the most permissive abortion legislation in the country and would have said so on his program. — Prodigal Retriever (@Mr_BrianWatt) December 21, 2019

We wonder how many Democrats would cross the aisle and vote for a true evangelical candidate for president?

