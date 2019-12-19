Daily Wire senior editor Ashe Schow is the person to follow when it comes to laws and college policies regarding sexual assault. She’s a big believer in due process and a thorn in the sides of university kangaroo courts that put a heavy thumb on the male’s side of the scale when it comes to judging who is guilty in an alleged sexual assault.

Now she’s looking into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed legislative fix to a “loophole” in rape law in which he claims “prosecutors cannot bring rape charges against an accused person if an accuser voluntarily consumes alcohol.” Cuomo is going to muddy that up by redefining sexual consent to exclude women who are “conscious but allegedly too drunk to consent.” There’s a whole lot of wiggle room in that word, “allegedly.”

Cuomo now flirting with a law that says women can’t consent after voluntarily drinking alcohol. I’m sorry but no. This is both infantilizing to women and a dangerous legal precedent. https://t.co/1zjtmEoQ8w — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) December 19, 2019

Schow writes:

This new law does what college campuses around the country already do – treat alcohol consumption as a negating effect on consent. It essentially turns all drunk sex into rape, and allows anyone who consumed any amount of alcohol to claim they couldn’t consent. It also only punishes one side of the equation – whoever the accusation is made against. Often, both parties are drunk, making a law like this pretty meaningless if properly followed, because if both parties are drunk, both parties are both victims and rapists. Of course, that is never how such a policy is upheld. Never forget Duke University dean Sue Wasiolek, who years ago infamously testified that when both parties are drunk, “assuming it is a male and female, it is the responsibility in the case of the male to gain consent before proceeding with sex.”

So if it comes to court, the alleged victim can just claim she was too drunk to consent? How drunk?

Either we're equal to men or we aren't & need help. Pick a side ladies & stay on it. Playing the victim when it's convenient is tired & insulting to a lot of us other women. pic.twitter.com/xkQhTUVeg4 — Lesa Carroll (@Absolut_Boston) July 10, 2019

Can men consent? Does this law assume someone’s gender? I have so many questions. — Sherry W (@tobellewiththis) December 19, 2019

Very good question especially considering NY where landlords and employers can be fined if they misgender someone. — Chigozie Okoroji (@Xeranx) December 19, 2019

Girlfriends and wives now relegated to permanent designated driver. pic.twitter.com/PrWUCeQZRA — Matt (@1manstweets) December 19, 2019

So now men need a breathalyzer and a contract before initiating sex. Well there is a solution for that. Wait for marriage. — Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) December 19, 2019

Cuomo will completely eliminate the phrase "can I buy you a drink?" from NY conversations. — PinkElephant (@RosiePachyderm) December 19, 2019

Liberalism (leftism) is nothing but infantilizing groups of people. Women, black people, brown people, gay people, poor people, Democratic voters. Their entire ideology rests on the idea that they are so much better that they have to throw “kind hearted” scraps down to us all. — John Matthewson (@JohnMatthews85) December 19, 2019

And “they” claim that the Right is pushing us towards a “The Handmaid’s Tale” type future…? LOL — Andrew (@IAmAndge2) December 19, 2019

THIS It's actually the world women created for themselves in Handmaids Tale…seriously. — cordelia lear (@iowemysoul) December 19, 2019

If this keeps up, in another generation women will be effectively property again. — Rob McMillin (@scareduck) December 19, 2019

If this is the case than they should make bars and clubs for only men and only women since now a man will never be able to pickup a woman anyplace that lets people drink. Also, if you take a woman out on a date the guy better not order alcohol because the woman's consent is null — 🇺🇸 Lisa 🇺🇸 (@animequeen369) December 19, 2019

It's what the us military says. 1 beer = can't consent. — DannyJ🇺🇸 (@GreyHouseDan) December 19, 2019

This is the standard in the military — Brotaku 🧢 (@Thanks_VeryCool) December 19, 2019

Not my pic, but I remember seeing this poster, or at least a similar one, in the men's bathroom on base a few years back. pic.twitter.com/5EJc6r0YWc — Brotaku 🧢 (@Thanks_VeryCool) December 19, 2019

Men, of course, will still be held responsible for their actions "under the influence". Because they're men, after all. — niceguyshawn (@niceguyshawn2) December 19, 2019

We completely agree, but its following a logical course of events… Over the last few years, the message – supported in court – has been that if both the male and female are intoxicated, only the male can be held accountable for his actions. Slippery slopes really do exist. — L&J&I DP (@KittensDP) December 19, 2019

It’s happening on college campuses all across America. There was a case where 2 freshmen were drinking. She invited him to her room. She was texting him told him to bring a condom. He ended up getting expelled for rape. — BennyFam (@princesspot2) December 19, 2019

This is what’s happening on campuses around the US. As soon as alcohol touches her lips it’s considered rape. Holiday office parties, clubs, bars, anything. As soon as she drinks you can’t do anything because of this law. — BennyFam (@princesspot2) December 19, 2019

Why is alcohol a mitigating factor for women when it comes to consent and decision-making, but an aggravating factor for men? — Brian O'Kelley (@BrianOKelley1) December 19, 2019

Excellent question — Dano (@caseyoakdale81) December 19, 2019

How many guys are going to want to talk to women now over drinks? If they have any sense of self-preservation, they won’t. Which leads to the further erosion of bonds between the sexes. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) December 19, 2019

Guys will be deserting the bars for good. The nightlife industry will collapse. — 10pm Exactly (@Never10pm) December 19, 2019

Also it would be best if you covered yourselves and only left the house with a husband or male relative as well🙄 — J.A.Mills (@Jamit48877795) December 19, 2019

New York: Floats trial balloon from megalomaniacal mayor for bad nanny-state law.

Many New Yorkers and most of the rest of the world: “Wow, that’s so arrogant and wrong on so many levels it’s REALLY irritating!”

New York: Perfect. — Todd Templeman (@toddtempleman) December 19, 2019

Go fix a pothole and leave people alone — jardg (@Jardg12) December 19, 2019

