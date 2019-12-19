As Twitchy reported, Congress managed to sneak into its spending bill a provision that would raise the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes to 21 nationally. It’s all part of the plan to keep young adults from the gravely dangerous habit of vaping.

On Thursday, Congress passed that spending bill, and the minimum age of 21 is now the law.

#UPDATE The US Congress voted Thursday to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 across the country, a move intended to stem the rising tide of youth vaping https://t.co/18WErjucBx — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 19, 2019

Comfortably Smug nailed it:

Tfw you're driving home from the VA hospital after a tour in Afghanistan, stop at a gas station to get a pack of smokes, and they tell you 20 year olds aren't allowed to buy cigarettes https://t.co/p2uRPcJDaC — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 19, 2019

As Carol Roth said, could we please get a little consistency in America on who’s an adult and who isn’t, on everything from voting to vaping to enlisting to getting an abortion without parental consent.

It’s been like that for beer for a while, but it doesn’t make it any less absurd. — ConsensusContrarian (@ConsensusContr1) December 19, 2019

Yea, my dad once told me that after a year fighting the Commies in Korea, he could not get a beer after he returned from war because while he was a veteran he was 20, and the drinking age was 21 — Duncan McClaren Global Warming is a colossal fraud (@D_McClarenEsq) December 19, 2019

That young man will be able to buy smokes long before he gets a decision on his VA claim. — Just another Disabled Veteran (@Alexand13841963) December 19, 2019

Thanks Trump. — Licari (@MlicariEsq) December 19, 2019

new startup idea: uber eats, but for smokes — Matt (@msw141) December 19, 2019

At least we know these laws have been effective in keeping 18-20 year old servicemen & college students from drinking. pic.twitter.com/2jnSgDnkM8 — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) December 19, 2019

Very disappointing; we should always err on the side of freedom. — Capt. Sum Ting Wong (@ItIsAlwaysN0w) December 19, 2019

Obamacare defined adulthood starts at 26 so raise the age for everything to age 26 if you’re still on your parents health insurance. — Steve Conti (@steveconti27) December 19, 2019

Lame — Rékk (@RekkesqueUnited) December 19, 2019

And why exactly was this put into a budget bill??????????? — stay positive (@JandEsdad) December 19, 2019

So it would pass without most people knowing about it.

This never would have passed stand alone. People would never allow this if they had known. This is just oligarchical tyranny. — Morgan Feldman⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MorganFeldman7) December 19, 2019

Democrats demanded it be in the bill — ☆WALKED♡AWAY☆ (@ShipSor) December 19, 2019

Same people who want the voting age dropped to 16 or younger can’t trust a 19 year old adult to buy tobacco. — Jason on the left coast (@Evamkir) December 19, 2019

Came back from Iraq (x combat soldier) and couldn't even buy a beer at age 20. Local bar bouncer let me in though, showed him my dog tags and he said "you've earned it" and let me through the door. — Jesse Kenton (@KentonJesse) December 19, 2019

If I'm anywhere near, I'll buy you a pack and a 6 pack.

No charge — Em (@wishykeely) December 19, 2019

Yeah, because the Constitution made it clear that the Federal Government must intervene in every possible area of human life, you'd think. WTF right the feds have to be involved in this BS is beyond me. — 🇺🇸 𝔾𝕠𝕕𝕫𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕒𝔽𝕖𝕖𝕥 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@GodzillaFeet) December 19, 2019

It’s a garbage law that no one wants. — Blue Checked Impeachment Expert (@IlIRyanDWIIl) December 19, 2019

Children can take drugs to change their gender but you can’t buy cigs. Unreal — Bucephalus (@Bucephalus326BC) December 19, 2019

Can’t wait for the states to push a relentless campaign to “legalize it,” and refuse to enforce federal law, like they did with pot. — Christopher Columbus’s no. 1 fan (@21niceguy1) December 19, 2019

Maybe some states will set up “smoke sanctuaries” like they’re doing for “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

Related: