As Twitchy reported, Congress managed to sneak into its spending bill a provision that would raise the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes to 21 nationally. It’s all part of the plan to keep young adults from the gravely dangerous habit of vaping.

On Thursday, Congress passed that spending bill, and the minimum age of 21 is now the law.

Comfortably Smug nailed it:

As Carol Roth said, could we please get a little consistency in America on who’s an adult and who isn’t, on everything from voting to vaping to enlisting to getting an abortion without parental consent.

So it would pass without most people knowing about it.

Maybe some states will set up “smoke sanctuaries” like they’re doing for “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

