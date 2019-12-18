You could almost say we dodged a bullet when Rep. Eric Swalwell was running for president, but everyone knew he didn’t have a chance … he’d be remembered instead for farting on CNN.

We know Swalwell didn’t hold the Second Amendment in high regard, and he doesn’t seem to be a big fan of due process either. As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps saying (wisely), it’s not the Senate’s job to collect evidence — that’s the House’s job, and it looks more and more like they’re unsure they have enough.

In any case, Swalwell told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday that one can only conclude that President Trump is guilty because an innocent man wouldn’t conceal evidence. Someone earlier in the day did bring up the Salem witch trials, which seemed a little over the top at the time, but with Swalwell passing judgment because “innocent men” would just cooperate, it seems a little on the nose.

I believe the Fifth Amendment was just repealed on live television "Unless you send us (witnesses), we can only conclude that you're guilty because in America, innocent men don't conceal evidence… they are forthcoming and want to cooperate" pic.twitter.com/BPVpnP2yAL — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 17, 2019

He wants to nuke law-abiding gun owners and the Fifth Amendment

¯_( ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/pESvYqHwFB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2019

BTW — this isn’t so much about Trump as it’s about statists trying to grab control from voters. They weaponized the IRS against the tea party, obtained phone records and emails of reporters who wrote fair stories, blamed innocent gun owners for their Fast & Furious. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2019

No matter the republican in the WH Democrats would be doing the exact same thing. It’s all about trying to undermine a free and fair election because their candidate failed — even when she conspired with Russia and rigged her primary. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2019

Not a single criminal charge. It’s just petty partisans robbing voters of their mandate by abusing the process meant to protect the very voters they claim to care so much about. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2019

And just a reminder — the same people who were smacked by FISC for submitting false info to justify surveilance over politics want to subject you to a red flag system (that they fought to keep gang members off of). Do you trust these people? I don’t. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 18, 2019

But not allowing witnesses is what then @ericswalwell? — Yeah, that's right. (@Thatsright6581) December 18, 2019

“Innocent people don’t hide and conceal evidence.” Ok. Now do Hillary. — Johnny (@greennoblue) December 18, 2019

The candidate who wiped her server … like, with a cloth?

When a cop says, "innocent people don't need a lawyer," he's trying to pin something on you. — Scottindallas1989 (@Scottindallas11) December 18, 2019

Really that assumption is in it self unlawful. Do you believe this garbage? — Emil Prohorchuck (@EProhorchuck) December 18, 2019

So, using Swallwell logic, I’m going to assume he molests farm animals until he comes forward and proves he doesn’t…… — Jamie F (@_troglodyte_) December 18, 2019

The fact that someone like this is in a position of power should scare the absolute shit out of everyone. — Jeff Nicodemus (@jeff_nicodemus) December 18, 2019

Liberals are getting bold. They think they have a win and they are revealing more of themselves daily. The unfortunate part is that you have diehard "Americans" who support this garbage. Just screw the constitution huh? — Micheal Jones (Mike Jones Show) (@MikePhil23) December 18, 2019

OMG who votes these people into congress. And we spend a fortune on education…god help us — Mr & Mrs Deplorable (@chunkycatD) December 18, 2019

His farts made more sense… — trish tweedy (@trishtweety) December 18, 2019

Perhaps in their minds but not in the mind of millions of Americans who recognize our Constitution is responsible for American exceptionalism and the liberty people all over the world desire. — Andy (@BBdaaz) December 18, 2019

3 years of them searcing for proof of a crime, and NOT finding one isn’t enough! — Joe (@hoofbt) December 18, 2019

What he’s saying falls under the eleventeeth amendment. — Philip Edward Neason (@philip_neason) December 18, 2019

Not how our system works, Fartmeister. — John Nelson (@Attila70260000) December 18, 2019

I thought we are innocent until PROVEN guilty? — @ConstitutionRN 🤶🕸🎅🍾❄☃ (@ConstitutionRN) December 18, 2019

So he confirmed Lois Lerner is guilty.. — Todd Johnson (@Formulaf233) December 18, 2019

Related: