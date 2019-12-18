You could almost say we dodged a bullet when Rep. Eric Swalwell was running for president, but everyone knew he didn’t have a chance … he’d be remembered instead for farting on CNN.

We know Swalwell didn’t hold the Second Amendment in high regard, and he doesn’t seem to be a big fan of due process either. As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps saying (wisely), it’s not the Senate’s job to collect evidence — that’s the House’s job, and it looks more and more like they’re unsure they have enough.

In any case, Swalwell told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday that one can only conclude that President Trump is guilty because an innocent man wouldn’t conceal evidence. Someone earlier in the day did bring up the Salem witch trials, which seemed a little over the top at the time, but with Swalwell passing judgment because “innocent men” would just cooperate, it seems a little on the nose.

