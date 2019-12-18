We really don’t need to hear one more time from Speaker Nancy Pelosi how much she doesn’t want to impeach President Trump and that the whole affair has been solemn and prayerful: the Democrats just hate to see it … as you can tell by the members of Congress likening Trump to an Ecuadorian dictator or Adolf Hitler who must be stopped before democracy is destroyed.

Fortunately, CNN’s Dana Bash was on hand as a proxy for Pelosi, and she described the air in the Capitol as feeling “different” — “It is palpable.”

"You can feel it in the air here. It feels different," @DanaBashCNN says. "It is palpable – that this is momentous. That this is grave. And it is… not something this speaker wanted to do…" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 18, 2019

We’re just going to slide this GIF of Rep. Jerry Nadler laughing here to show just how grave an environment Congress is working in.

Democrats in Congress are laughing as they impeach President Trump. This totally partisan impeachment sham is a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/hgKAZNao7L — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 18, 2019

And again, the idea that this is something the speaker didn’t want to do. That might have been true at first, as she dragged her heels, knowing that an impeachment vote in the House would put a whole lot of moderate Democrats from pro-Trump districts on the chopping block. But now?

IRL LOL — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 18, 2019

Act III Scene 2 ….as the curtains roll up…we see Dana lounging on the couch with a faint look on her face and grim expression, as we see Brian near the fireplace pacing the floor in anticipating excitement Dana: “The air is different, I can feel it….it feels different” — smoothdavid96 (@smoothdave1996) December 18, 2019

CNN staff need to take some acting classes. Trying to act all sombre after the billionth false ‘bomb shell.’ The boy who cried wolf was not believed only the third time he lied! — Michael (@BroodingHamlet) December 18, 2019

Hyperbole award to Dana Bash and CNN. — Rob Clidinst (@RobClidinst) December 18, 2019

I think I just rolled my eyes out of my head again. — Joe Eule (@joeeule) December 18, 2019

Something the Speaker never wanted to do! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭WHAT A CROCK STELTER! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ☘️K.O. Tingley☘️ (@springtexas10) December 18, 2019

Except for that whole thing about her wanting to do this since 2017, but yeah — 🎄Christmas Rock 🎄 (@TheCensoredRock) December 18, 2019

The speaker that has had Dems working on it for two and half years now?

Did not want? — R. "Two Drinks" Taylor (@rtaylor280) December 18, 2019

Brian …. @HouseDemocrats planned on impeachment befor the inauguration…. this is simply 3 years delayed as they are clearly running out of time …. at some point @CNNPolitics should consider being honest with themselves and their viewers … your pile of #Schiff is unending — AmPhibIaN5 (@Amphibian5Thx) December 18, 2019

… saying they would do it since minutes after he was elected; continuing to lie to the public about the President; realizing even now that the 2 charges are weak & wanting to add more; and saying they will keep trying even after today's vote … but, yeah, not what she wanted.🤦‍♂️ — El Oso (aka:Griz) (@mrgrizbear1) December 18, 2019

Just here for the ratio – carry on — Mr. Jones™️ (@MrJones_tm) December 18, 2019

It is a solemn moment for the Democrats who vote to impeach the President. Because for many of them it marks the beginning of the end of their term in office. The electorate will continue to turn against them and it will be a landslide come November 2020. — Will Corporon (@wcorporon) December 18, 2019

They wanted to impeach him the moment he won in the 2016 and you know it, we know it. — Lisa B (@Lisabcajunlady) December 18, 2019

More gaslighting. They've been trying to impeach him from his first days as president. Nothing about this is new or different or grave or solemn. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) December 18, 2019

It’s exactly what she wanted. Now they’re all going to get it.

Bring on November 2020. — Greg Wells (@gwells0201) December 18, 2019

No one believes this. No one. pic.twitter.com/SymMcrgDlQ — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 18, 2019

……This is something that the Senate will appropriately flush in about five minutes. I can feel something else too. Millions of really PISSED OFF voters — Rogue1-the Jeff Faria Project (@PatriotsOfMars) December 18, 2019

This is exactly how you guys behaved election night and look how it turned out. I don’t know if you can get more insane but this ought to do the trick. — Fa-la-la-la-Laura 🎄 (@lgadbery) December 18, 2019

Dude, nothing is happening. Obstruction of Congress is not a crime. They’re not a judicial branch. Enjoy your impeachment, Dopey. You know it isn’t going anywhere beyond Nadler’s mid-stomach trousers. — Greg (@Money_Moose) December 18, 2019

If someone has to point out that an event is momentous, then it probably isn't. You know what today is? It's a Wednesday. People are working and looking forward to Christmas. And some folks in DC are being silly while the media tries to make money off of it. Same old, same old. — Michael (@MkHmmr) December 18, 2019

Lol…. I can’t wait for that “feeling in the air” this November … #TRUMP2020Landside — Lisa St.Pierre ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lstpierre) December 18, 2019

That "feeling" is the inevitable death of the democratic party. It feels sad and dark because they all know it's over and they are about to be exposed.#GodsPlan #MerryImpeachmas — Beth 🙏🇺🇸🌟🌟🌟 (@Amazinggrace2me) December 18, 2019

Momentous in that it’ll make The Trump Legacy even more incredible….

Came back from impeachment, won another election, cut taxes AGAIN, got China to behave, completed the wall and selected enough judges to change The USA for decades to come. Never lost a step…. — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) December 18, 2019

And tomorrow, @realDonaldTrump will still be your president, regardless of the feels in the air. — Carpetfrog (@Carpetfrawg) December 18, 2019

