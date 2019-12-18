As Twitchy reported a few days ago, law professor Laurence Tribe floated the idea that the House should vote on the two articles of impeachment and then withhold them from the Senate, using them as leverage to get what they want from the Republican-led Senate. Democrats would get to call their own list of witnesses, set dates for the trial, etc.

Now House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is saying he’s being approached quite a bit about doing exactly that. Seems like the idea is gaining traction. And now blue-check comedian Dean Obeidallah has a piece in The Daily Beast suggesting the House sit on the articles.

"Under the rules, the House can apparently just sit on the articles—not refer them to the Senate, not appoint managers. And that’s exactly what House Dems should do," argues Dean Obeidallah. https://t.co/o5h9UvIXjC — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 18, 2019

Dems . . . threaten to treat impeachment as if it were a sham exercise, which is exactly what Trump has been saying it is. Real galaxy brain stuff here. https://t.co/jgSUeskVYt — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 18, 2019

I have now read this argument in ten different places and it is still not clear to me what “leverage” or advantage is conferred upon the Democratic party by the House not doing the thing that the Senate does not want the House to do. https://t.co/2JS6cFrhvK — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 18, 2019

The leverage, I suppose, is that Trump doesn't get to say he was acquitted. — Brian Hipp (@Brianhipp) December 18, 2019

Perhaps. But in that case Trump gets to say that the Democrats chickened out—that they are so weak, and that their case is so poor, that they didn’t even send it to the Senate. And that’s exactly what he’ll say if they do it. https://t.co/IZtkpTeUNu — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 18, 2019

House impeachment is 50% of the process, senate trial the other 50%. Sitting on articles is basically acknowledging this goes nowhere. A sham. — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) December 19, 2019

Clown show. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) December 18, 2019

They are screwed, Mitch is going to drag this out to hurt them politically. Two can play the trial and witness game. — random thoughts (@musings_n) December 18, 2019

But wait, I thought this was a national emergency? 🧐 — Tickler (@Tickeller) December 18, 2019

Not for nothing, Obeidallah is literally the only comedienne on planet earth not known for comedy. — John Sitkiewicz (@Jrock41S) December 18, 2019

I don't think anyone with this opinion has actually thought about it while being sober. — Muscles McChristmas (@MusclesRock31) December 18, 2019

If doing nothing is their best option then they have truly taken it way too far and it's too late in the court of public opinion — CritPt (@CriticalPoint9) December 18, 2019

It'll be funny as hell when McConnell just holds an ex parte trial in the Senate — L is not for Houston (@MrMikeD42) December 18, 2019

By fair trial do you mean vote the way House Dems want them to vote? They started this dumbass carnival- seeking an impeachment when they didn't actually have the votes in the Senate. Time for it to reach it's predictable end. — 🄱🄴🄰🅄 🄲🄾🅁🅁🄴🄻🄻 (@BeauCorrell) December 19, 2019

This ads some credit to the "do nothing dems" — Staroots 🤯 (@ItmeStaroots) December 18, 2019

As a Republican I would love this. — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) December 18, 2019

The Senate can still act on the articles and exonerate the president once they are passed. They are a matter of public record. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 18, 2019

The Senate should run the trial in exactly the same way as the House, give the minority the exact same deal in the Senate as they had in the House, that's fair, right? — Dave Burgess (@daverburgess) December 19, 2019

huh, so then the big question would be: are rank-and-file Democrats *really* THAT monumentally stupid, that they wouldn't immediately grasp how empty of a process this has been under their leadership? — Rick von Jaeger (@RickVonJaeger) December 18, 2019

I was under the impression that even if impeachment failed it would succeed. But how can it when it’s put into hibernation? — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) December 19, 2019

Once again, Congress has proven it knows perfectly well how to waste its constituents' time and money. — mel 🔆🎄 (@wxmel) December 19, 2019

it's gone so well this far, what the hell. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) December 18, 2019

Because they are worthless, so much so @chuckschumer is trying to round up some evidence . — Bill Wynne (@BillWynne3rd) December 18, 2019

So, in others words this is just a political stunt to put an * next to President Trump's name. Just further proof the @TheDemocrats party needs to be destroyed and the ground they were built on sown with salt. Never again should they be allowed to weld power. #Coup #impeachment — Ksched (@QE1Stafford) December 18, 2019

But, doesn't the fate of the planet … no, the universe, hinge on impeaching Trump and removing him from office as soon as possible? — Todd Cohen (@molonosoff) December 19, 2019

So it’s all just politics. — CanadianGuineaPig (@CanadianGuinea) December 19, 2019

Ignoring the Constitution to own the GOP. — Clint Brooks (@clintbrooks) December 19, 2019

We've finally learned what falls under the "???" portion of the dems impeachment plan. There's a reason they were leaving it blank — Me (@NeolithicBarber) December 18, 2019

Refusing to impeach Trump to own Trump — 16 Handles fan accou🎄 (@BasedKashiBar) December 18, 2019

I’m addition to finding no crime now they’re going to sit on their non impeachment so it doesn’t get shot down. Killer plan guys! — Lisa Page’s Cabana Boy (@MaryCohen68) December 19, 2019

We have been told it's a "slam-dunk" case. Why delay? 🤔 — Duopianos (@stgreene61) December 18, 2019

Why have we been hearing all week about this idea to pump the brakes on impeachment after Wednesday’s House vote?

