As Twitchy reported a few days ago, law professor Laurence Tribe floated the idea that the House should vote on the two articles of impeachment and then withhold them from the Senate, using them as leverage to get what they want from the Republican-led Senate. Democrats would get to call their own list of witnesses, set dates for the trial, etc.

Now House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is saying he’s being approached quite a bit about doing exactly that. Seems like the idea is gaining traction. And now blue-check comedian Dean Obeidallah has a piece in The Daily Beast suggesting the House sit on the articles.

Trending

Why have we been hearing all week about this idea to pump the brakes on impeachment after Wednesday’s House vote?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: articles of impeachmentCharles C.W. CookeDaily BeastDean ObeidallahdelayGabriel MalorHouseSenate