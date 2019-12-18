If you don’t remember Michelle Wolf, she’s was the comedian invited to entertain the press at the 2018 White House Correspondents Association’s dinner, also known as “nerd prom,” where she attacked Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ looks and called her the “Uncle Tom” of white women.

She also had a very short-lived show on Netflix, on which she performed a star-spangled salute to abortion.

She’s still talking about abortion every chance she gets, and while appearing on her Netflix comedy special called “Joke Show,” she said that her own abortion made her feel very powerful … almost like God.

Newsbusters reports:

Wolf further tried to destigmatize the baby-killing, saying that her own abortion wasn’t a big deal for her and lamenting that women “feel like you should have this sense of shame after you get an abortion.” To that she claimed, “you can feel any way you want after an abortion. Get one! See how you feel.”

Teeing up the big line, however, Wolf asked, “You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful.” Still it wasn’t over: “You know how people say you can’t play God?” She followed it with a heavy cringe-inducing quip.

“I walked out of there being like, ‘Move over Morgan Freeman, I am God!’” Wolf quipped, referencing the actor famous for playing God in Bruce Almighty.

Liberals want abortion to be safe, legal, and rare. But go ahead and get one just to see if it makes you too feel empowered.

