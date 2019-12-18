If you don’t remember Michelle Wolf, she’s was the comedian invited to entertain the press at the 2018 White House Correspondents Association’s dinner, also known as “nerd prom,” where she attacked Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ looks and called her the “Uncle Tom” of white women.

She also had a very short-lived show on Netflix, on which she performed a star-spangled salute to abortion.

She’s still talking about abortion every chance she gets, and while appearing on her Netflix comedy special called “Joke Show,” she said that her own abortion made her feel very powerful … almost like God.

Anti-Trump Comedian Michelle Wolf Says Having Her Unborn Baby Killed Made Her Feel ‘Powerful’ Like ‘God’ https://t.co/A9aTLGJ1Mh pic.twitter.com/94pXy2KAlg — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 18, 2019

Newsbusters reports:

Wolf further tried to destigmatize the baby-killing, saying that her own abortion wasn’t a big deal for her and lamenting that women “feel like you should have this sense of shame after you get an abortion.” To that she claimed, “you can feel any way you want after an abortion. Get one! See how you feel.” Teeing up the big line, however, Wolf asked, “You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful.” Still it wasn’t over: “You know how people say you can’t play God?” She followed it with a heavy cringe-inducing quip. “I walked out of there being like, ‘Move over Morgan Freeman, I am God!’” Wolf quipped, referencing the actor famous for playing God in Bruce Almighty.

Liberals want abortion to be safe, legal, and rare. But go ahead and get one just to see if it makes you too feel empowered.

Gross — Julie Myers (@juliemyersmom5) December 18, 2019

And THERE you have it, in their own words, the explanation of what the abortion "movement" is all about: Goddess Delusion. An entire "theological," "philosophical," and sociopolitical paradigm and perception system devised to support a woman's delusion about "outpowering" God. — iTellYaWhut (@LarryLava4) December 18, 2019

This is just one sick woman. — Bo Haggerty (@BolindaH) December 18, 2019

That may be the sickest thing I've ever read — The Professor 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@bosherman8) December 18, 2019

Ted Bundy felt something similar — Mark Larson (@marks96vmax) December 18, 2019

I'll take "Something Jeffrey Dahmer Would Say" for $2000, Alex. — JcSilva (@JCsadaSilva) December 18, 2019

This is the same type of personality disorder found in murderers and despots.

Explains a lot, really. — Dirty Weasel Media (@thedirtyweasel) December 18, 2019

I am quite certain that is how Cain felt, when he committed the first murder of his innocent brother, Abel, in the history of mankind. Everyone that commits murder, probably feels "powerful" in that moment, but there can be nothing good that comes in the taking of innocent life. pic.twitter.com/xQd02zZZ0S — LanceMBerland (@Lancemichaelbe2) December 18, 2019

And that folks is Original Sin literally at work. — 2020 Campaign Watch (@Campaign_Watch) December 18, 2019

What kind of God? Surely it can't be a God of mercy or a selfless God. That would require her to think past herself. — Linda Boggess (@linda_boggess1) December 18, 2019

@MichelleisaWolf

That is not God you feel, that is Satan, the deceiver. Matthew 18:6

"But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea." — Loved & Imperfec†🇺🇸 (@RayneNGrace) December 18, 2019

Demonic — Vitor M. (@vitorm91) December 18, 2019

Didn’t hear about this but as a woman & mother I too am deeply saddened to hear such words. All I can say is woman are truly free in this country to do what they want, say what they want and most importantly become whoever they want to be.I am proud to be a mom — Angie P (@adp10USA) December 18, 2019

Wow… the spawn of Carrot Top and Debbie Wasserman Schultz is talking about abortion again. — Trumpocrat (@PaulObrienUSA) December 18, 2019

Never thought about her in those terms but you could be right😉😂 — PapaBear (@av8orfl) December 18, 2019

One day, she will see this child again. When all is manifest and made known, she will know Justice…with a capital J. May the Lord have mercy on her. — SmilingAssassin27 (@RJCHVZ) December 18, 2019

I cannot wait until she actually sees the real power of God. — Your Man Han (@hanshotfirst701) December 18, 2019

