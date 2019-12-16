As Twitchy reported, Sen. Chuck Schumer held a press conference Monday morning in which he called the upcoming Senate trial of President Trump “partisan, slanted, and unfair” — because there was nothing partisan or slanted about the House Intelligence Committee hearings and the House Judiciary Committee hearings. The committee chairs, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerry Nadler, made the rules and they were not very accommodating to Republicans.

Now, with the action moving to the Senate, Minority Leader Schumer is rattling off his list of requests to keep things fair. Here’s Fox News’ Chad Pergram:

Either one sounds good to us.

How many times to we have to keep telling the Democrats: Quit giving Mitch McConnell nicknames that make him sound cool.

