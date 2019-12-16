As Twitchy reported, Sen. Chuck Schumer held a press conference Monday morning in which he called the upcoming Senate trial of President Trump “partisan, slanted, and unfair” — because there was nothing partisan or slanted about the House Intelligence Committee hearings and the House Judiciary Committee hearings. The committee chairs, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerry Nadler, made the rules and they were not very accommodating to Republicans.

Now, with the action moving to the Senate, Minority Leader Schumer is rattling off his list of requests to keep things fair. Here’s Fox News’ Chad Pergram:

1) Schumer requests for a Senate trial: dates for the trial, a presentation of the articles by impeachment managers, a list of witnesses, how to handle the witnesses and ideas on how much time the Senate should devote to debate in the trial. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 17, 2019

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. NO. — Red Tweeter (@B5074616546) December 17, 2019

2) Schumer’s proposals for a Senate trial are a gambit. It aligns w/Dems capitalizing on McConnell as the “Grim Reaper" & keeper of a legislative graveyard. Schumer sent the requests to see if McConnell is willing to play ball at all. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 17, 2019

Schumer thinks McConnell may do the following:

1)Fail to implement any of the Democrats requests.

2)Rush the Senate trial to the point that Democrats think senators fail never gave the House charges a fair hearing and abused the impeachment process. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 17, 2019

Either one sounds good to us.

Schumer suspects McConnell may do the following (con't):

3)Conducts a trial which seems to favor the President, since McConnell says he’s working with the administration about what President Trump wants from the GOP controlled Senate. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 17, 2019

If McConnell doesn't agree to any Dem requests in a trial, Dems will add to narrative that McConnell is indeed “the Grim Reaper.” Morever, Democrats will weaponize the handling of a rial against vulnerable GOPers like Sens Gardner, McSally & Collins — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 17, 2019

How many times to we have to keep telling the Democrats: Quit giving Mitch McConnell nicknames that make him sound cool.

They should go on the (lack of) evidence the House tried to create and let everyone just vote. The charade is over, impeachment is tanking, normal people see it for what it is. Take the L, Democrats, and try to go win an election on your (absurd and communistic) ideas. ✌🏻 — Tracey (@newnameshadow) December 17, 2019

2) Schumer can shove it where the sun don’t shine. — Nellie Ohrrrrrgh 🇺🇦 (@Nellie_0hr) December 17, 2019

Does @SenSchumer realize he’s the Minority “leader” not the Majority Leader … maybe someone should inform him he lost that position a few years back … — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) December 17, 2019

That will be a big, fat NO. Turnabout is fair play. — Brock Stetson (@BrockStetson1) December 17, 2019

I'm sorry, WHO abused the impeachment process? — CN (@BullBearBattle) December 17, 2019

You mean do exactly what Schiff did to the Republicans in the House. — Galfaz (@GaryBro58111222) December 17, 2019

Ask Schumer why it's not fair to use Nadlers rules. — Labor Conservatives (@LCPUSA) December 17, 2019

Oh, so Schumer is worried that Senate Democrats will be treated in the same manner that House Democrats treated House Republicans. 🤔 Got it! — TigerLadyTX (@ME5ASH) December 17, 2019

I want the Senate hearing to be as fair as the House hearing was. And just as quick. — John White (@JJWhit2020) December 17, 2019

It would seen that @SenSchumer is a bit desperate. — Linda Harden ✝️ (@LindaHarden) December 17, 2019

This is the most entertaining, ongoing comedy routine at this point! It just keeps getting better and better! @SenSchumer is now worried about the charges getting a fair hearing and the impeachment process being abused? pic.twitter.com/iZELxuJsHZ — Kat (@KatGoesIndie) December 17, 2019

The House was responsible for gathering the evidence. Along with the investigation. Why is he crying to @senatemajldr about lack of evidence? It was Nadler that sent this to him. — Michael Martin (@dalipals_martin) December 17, 2019

oh no! please don’t call Mitch McConnell “the grim reaper.” I’m not sure he will be able to recover from that — eyes of tj eckleburg (@dsonoiki) December 17, 2019

So Nancy destroys the majority in the House so Chuck can try to get the majority in the Senate, that is just a really bad plan. But I am fine with it, because they will lose both sides. — D.J. Slash (@RealDJSlash) December 17, 2019

Impeachment is a loser for them. They won’t be able to weaponize anything. — Ryan (@ryano3232_ryan) December 17, 2019

The American people are not ignorant. Do the Dems really think that people do not realize that it was they who weaponized the impeachment process and mutilated a fair process beyond all recognition?? They not only don’t have any aces, they don’t even have a hand left to play. — mjhubbard🇺🇸 (@mjhubbard1) December 17, 2019

It was always a case. Its all about Power Grab. Using impeachment as political espionage. — NG (@Neilgrover5) December 17, 2019

Piss on them. — Jr. 🇺🇸#ImpeachmentIsASham🇺🇸 (@jrbloom57) December 17, 2019

