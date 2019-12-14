Starbucks seems to have a real problem on its hands with employees who have no respect for law enforcement officers. It was just this month when a Starbucks barista wrote “PIG” on a police officer’s cup of coffee. That barista was fired and Starbucks issued an apology.

Starbucks also issued an apology when six police officers were asked to leave an establishment in Tempe because a customer said she “didn’t feel safe” with them standing there.

And now Starbucks is apologizing again after two Riverside County deputies were refused service.

#StarbucksIncident

We are aware of the “cop with no coffee” incident that occurred in Riverside on 12/12/19, involving our @RSO deputies. We are in communication w/ @Starbucks Corporate addressing the issue of deputies being denied service. #copwithnocoffee #starbucks — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) December 13, 2019

KTLA reports:

Starbucks issued an apology Saturday after the Riverside County sheriff said two of his deputies were refused service at a Riverside location this week. The officers were ignored for nearly five minutes on Thursday evening at the Starbucks on University Avenue, near the University of California, Riverside, a spokesperson for the coffee retailer confirmed Saturday. The representative said Starbucks has reached out to the officers to apologize over the encounter, which the company believes is a case of bad customer service. … “They asked if anyone was going to help them,” Bianco said. “They were laughed at. They were completely ignored—obviously ignored. Other patrons knew they were being ignored.”

Here’s the statement from Starbucks, which they probably have a template for since this seems to keep happening:

There is simply no excuse for how two Riverside deputies were ignored for nearly 5 minutes at our store on Thursday evening. We are deeply sorry and reached out to apologize directly to them. We take full responsibility for any intentional or unintentional disrespect shown to law enforcement on whom we depend every day to keep our stores and communities safe. No customer, in or out of uniform, should ever have that experience at a Starbucks. The partners (employees) who worked that evening will not be scheduled to work while we investigate and take the appropriate steps.

The appropriate steps? Fire the employees, today.

Will @Starbucks close some 8000 stores as they did in April of 2018 for “racial-bias” training? Anti-cop bias has occurred in number of Starbucks of recent. A pattern of hatred? Will there be a corporate response to this insensitivity & bigotry? Don’t hold your breath, folks. https://t.co/UjO1ikdk0X — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) December 14, 2019

Not a chance! — Lara (@LaraM_NYC) December 14, 2019

So wrong. Thank you for protecting our communities and families! You are appreciated by all of our family. — Jerry Grinstead (@JerryGrinstead) December 13, 2019

Ok @Starbucks , time to have #respectforeveryone training. This is getting old fast #starbucksneedstorespecteveryone — Wes Butler (@butlerwes) December 14, 2019

Wow, @Starbucks needs to correct this before I choose to do business with them anymore. Waiting for your reply @Starbucks — Mike Magdaleno (@mrmag1961) December 14, 2019

Until Starbucks backs the badge, I will go elsewhere. #shameonstarbucks — SweetDD (@SweetDee4x4) December 14, 2019

I’d say it’s time to tell Starbucks that law enforcement will no longer respond to calls to their stores. Let them hire private security. — Tony Belletieri (@TBelletieri) December 14, 2019

Yep.

Related: