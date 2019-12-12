The Democrats have rushed this particular attempt to impeach President Trump so quickly, and yet it seems like it’s been going on forever. The Daily Caller is reporting that the House of Representatives will finally vote on the articles of impeachment next Wednesday, getting things out of the way just in time for Christmas break.

BREAKING: U.S. House of Representatives to vote on articles of impeachment for President Trump next Wednesday — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 12, 2019

Ugh! Just make it stop already😣 — Lauren Nelson (@LaurenN36341359) December 12, 2019

pic.twitter.com/2sWqSGVKxJ — 🔫 𝕻𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 🇺🇸🔥💋 𝓛 𝓨 𝓝 𝓓 𝓢 𝓐 𝓨 (@DontTreadOnMe_6) December 13, 2019

Yawn per day keeps the democrats away. Boring — Dick Vogel (@DickVogel1) December 12, 2019

Why not today? What are they scared of? — Sergio MAGAfornia (@Red1Echo) December 12, 2019

Why can't they do it tomorrow? Why delay it? Only delaying the Democrat party funeral a week. — Patrick K (@Silverwolfheart) December 12, 2019

Must be doing another survey first. — Technostyle (@chuckfromdeep) December 12, 2019

Gotta check the polls first! — Still Deplorable (@SpeedyPrius) December 12, 2019

Last chance focus group — Carpet Denim (@Yomamma51602940) December 12, 2019

Guess they have some whippin to do. — Steve Cone (@sconespi) December 12, 2019

Good bye Democrats in swing districts won by Trump in 2016. pic.twitter.com/jjI3yZyNnP — “STILL” A Trump Supporter and DONOR. MAGA (@still_maga) December 12, 2019

More like Democrats will seal their election fate on Wednesday — midwestcp (@midwestcp15) December 12, 2019

Well we all know how the vote will go. — Conniedet (@Conniedet) December 12, 2019

This still going on? — Shawn (@shawn_erdman) December 12, 2019

OMG! Get it over with! — Sheryl Halter (@slhalter) December 12, 2019

You sure they don't want to wait till December 24th. It seems like Nancy's favorite date to pass things that hurt the American people. — Weslin (@Weslin0071) December 12, 2019

So another week of this farce then it dies there or the Senate. Good. Time for Trump and the Congress alike to get on with the business of this nation. Not waste time and taxpayer money trying to take down the political opponent of the Dems just because their candidates are weak. — Damien (@damien_field) December 12, 2019

Thanks for covering this. Life’s too short for me to watch a minute of it. — Michael John Cole (@skypilot1959) December 12, 2019

The thing I was compelled by most in this hearing is the mute button on my TV remote. — Allyson Jacob (@AJacob2016) December 12, 2019

Don’t care — Joe DeFranco (@realJoeDeFranco) December 12, 2019

Bring it! — Mary T Scott (K) 🛡⚔️✝️🇺🇸❤️ (⭐️⭐️⭐️) (@emtee2355) December 12, 2019

Just vote already so the Democrats can get back to whatever it was they’ve been putting off for three years.

