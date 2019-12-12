The Democrats have rushed this particular attempt to impeach President Trump so quickly, and yet it seems like it’s been going on forever. The Daily Caller is reporting that the House of Representatives will finally vote on the articles of impeachment next Wednesday, getting things out of the way just in time for Christmas break.

Trending

Just vote already so the Democrats can get back to whatever it was they’ve been putting off for three years.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: articles of impeachmentboringhouse of representativesvote