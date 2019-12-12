If you see a hot “exclusive” Thursday from Reuters concerning the House Judiciary Committee’s debate over the articles of impeachment, it’s probably because their photographer took advantage of a break to photograph committee members’ notes. CNN’s feed captured the photographer in action:

SPOTTED: While we were on the House floor voting, @CNN's live feed caught press photographing documents on @JudiciaryGOP desks #impeachmentDebate pic.twitter.com/MRZzQXXgGd — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) December 12, 2019

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz called out the photographer when the committee resumed business:

Congressman @mattgaetz just called out a Reuters photographer for taking pictures of members’ notes during the break. pic.twitter.com/WOfmwvHofE — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 12, 2019

