If you see a hot “exclusive” Thursday from Reuters concerning the House Judiciary Committee’s debate over the articles of impeachment, it’s probably because their photographer took advantage of a break to photograph committee members’ notes. CNN’s feed captured the photographer in action:

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz called out the photographer when the committee resumed business:

