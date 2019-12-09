We already learned during the House Judiciary’s law professor-palooza that we run the risk of turning America into a monarchy if President Trump is not impeached, and of course, he’ll name his son Barron a baron in the process.

The fun hasn’t ended, and during Monday’s hearing, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida warned that she’s seen Latin American dictatorships before, and that’s where America is heading if Trump is allowed to get away with whatever crime it is they have yet to accuse him of.

Dem unhinged: Democrat Rep. compares Trump to a Latin American dictator pic.twitter.com/XcDVgYTWQb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 9, 2019

Do these people not realize there’s an election in less than a year and voters can decide then what to do about Trump? He doesn’t have much time to establish this monarchy or dictatorship or whatever they want to call it.

How do we elect these people? — Tom Olson (@olsontj) December 9, 2019

She really has no clue what living under a dictator is all about. — VP (@vparischic) December 9, 2019

lol. Except if he was a dictator she wouldn’t be able to freely criticize him on uncensored television without fear of repercussions — kaluss (@kaluss68) December 9, 2019

Lol. If he was dictator you’d be thrown in prison for speaking out against him like this. Get a grip lady — Two Towns Over (@TwoTownsOver78) December 9, 2019

Wasn't it just last week they were insinuating he was acting like a monarch?

That must have not been polling well. — amorphos (@bH2Omiamigo) December 9, 2019

President Obama went to Cuba and did the wave with Raul Castro and conspicuously posed in front of a giant mural of Ché Guevara, but Trump’s the aspiring Latin American dictator.

Name one right he’s taken away from legal citizens of this nation, you moron. — Matt Pizzano (@Pizzano_82) December 9, 2019

@RepDMP you forget, we have a 2A that will prohibit a dictatorship. There is no fear by Americans until a party tries to limit and or eliminate the 2nd. The party that does limit and or eliminate 2A is the party to beware of. Oh wait, snap@realDonaldTrump #PatriotsAwakened — Roderick K. Duet (@rkduet45) December 10, 2019

When Trump says he's going to seize guns let's talk. Until then the economy speaks volumes about our president and his policies, and haters need to grow the hell up. — Merry Christmas Dog (@ramseypeter) December 9, 2019

Good point about confiscating all the guns.

