Now, this is nowhere as bad as when Joe Biden called Barack Obama “the first sort of mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.” But still, Cory Booker was taken aback when Michael Bloomberg described him as “well-spoken” on TV Friday, and Bloomberg has apologized.

This is sad…maybe ⁦@MikeBloomberg⁩ could buy a series of commercials where he apologizes every couple of minutes for 2 weeks… Mike Bloomberg sorry for calling Cory Booker 'well spoken' https://t.co/58DPT8rRf3 — Manny Alicandro (@Manny_Alicandro) December 7, 2019

The New York Post reports:

Mike Bloomberg apologized for calling fellow presidential candidate Cory Booker “well-spoken” in a TV interview Friday, after the New Jersey senator said he was “taken aback” by what he saw as a racist “trope.” … Booker criticized Bloomberg’s use of the phrase — which is considered condescending and offensive by many African Americans — after he said it during a “CBS This Morning” interview earlier Friday. “I was taken aback by it,” Booker, 50, told SiriusXM radio show Signal Boost, adding he hoped the multi-billionaire now understood why the comment was hurtful. “It’s sort of stunning at times that we are still revisiting these sort of tired, you know, tropes or the language we have out there that folks, I don’t think they understand, the fact that they don’t understand is problematic,” he said.

Bloomberg isn’t the only 2020 candidate who’s been in trouble with Booker over comments. When Joe Biden was telling how he was able to work with segregationists in Congress, he recalled, “I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland. He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’”

Cory Booker: Joe Biden's 'boy' comment 'hurtful' to African Americans https://t.co/5ZD4uuNnoT pic.twitter.com/5Xbq4a4ISt — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2019

“You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys,’ ” Booker said in a statement.

Booker also slammed Joe Biden this summer for saying, “We’ve got to recognize that kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger.”

“This isn’t about a hoodie. It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place. Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way,” Booker fumed, the New York Post reported.

Cory Booker bashes Joe Biden over 'kid wearing hoodie' remark https://t.co/Nb5PkAYp5d pic.twitter.com/JQQ9E6L7Fe — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2019

And still, Joe Biden has the highest approval rating among black Democrats. Can Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, count on any black support, especially after his “well-spoken” remark?

The same guy whose lawyers tried to keep hidden his recorded racist remarks on stop and frisk and blaming black men for all crime https://t.co/gbOEe2nXam https://t.co/EXITKkmdEi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 7, 2019

It would be great if Booker could find a way on stage for the next debate to have him police the language of the old, white men.

