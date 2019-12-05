2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was at a church in Aurora, Colo., to explain his idea to require gun purchasers to obtain a permit before being able to buy a firearm. But what about those who say they have a constitutional right to own a gun? Well, you also have a constitutional right to vote, he says, but you have to register first, so it’s “exactly the same idea.”

Wonder what he’d say if asked if he thinks people should also have to present a photo ID in order to vote?

Bloomberg announces he wants a nationwide permit for people to obtain before being able to buy a gun: "I know critics will say that Americans shouldn't need a permit to exercise their constitutional rights, but voting is a constitutional right and we require people to register." pic.twitter.com/NCTpaIeCKb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 5, 2019

Narrator: It’s not exactly the same idea.

