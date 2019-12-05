2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was at a church in Aurora, Colo., to explain his idea to require gun purchasers to obtain a permit before being able to buy a firearm. But what about those who say they have a constitutional right to own a gun? Well, you also have a constitutional right to vote, he says, but you have to register first, so it’s “exactly the same idea.”

Wonder what he’d say if asked if he thinks people should also have to present a photo ID in order to vote?

Narrator: It’s not exactly the same idea.

