Senator Lindsey Graham announced last month that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report into the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation would be released December 9 … and we’ve been counting down the days.

So what a surprise that the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jarrold Nadler, would schedule the committee’s next impeachment hearing for that same day. We don’t really have any details about what’s on the agenda for Monday, but the timing sure is convenient, or so National Review’s Andrew McCarthy noted.

Didn’t see that coming: House to hold next impeachment hearing Monday … while IG report is being released. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 5, 2019

At least the hearing will give CNN something to cover that night.

I detect #sarcasm. We all expected that to happen. Now, instead of focusing on the report, CNN, MSNBC, WaPo and the NYTs will ignore it and keep their stories focused on impeachment. Little do they know; most of America has already learned to tune them out. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) December 5, 2019

The timing on this is no accident. Anything to distract from the #HorowitzReport They don't want you to pay attention to the report. They don't want you to know how damaging this will be. They don't want you to know that they've been lying for three years. We already know. https://t.co/qYy6ciQpw0 — Thomas Sawyer (@circlepity) December 5, 2019

Some thought the late attempt to restart impeachment after the Russia collusion theory imploded was always about avoiding accountability for perpetrating the hoax. This is one way to keep IG report's actual information–as opposed to spin from implicated parties–out of news. https://t.co/zhl42hdImF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 5, 2019

Yeah, and I assume the big ‘presentation’ is just gonna be the Schiff report we already have … meaning they could easily have done it today or tom’w instead of taking yet another 2 days off amidst this ‘crisis.’ — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 5, 2019

I still believe this was the primary goal of this impeachment farce and that Trump is just collateral damage. — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ Fʟᴇᴛᴄʜᴇʀ (Ciucc to the nooch) (@RealGuitarDood) December 5, 2019

Don't look over there, look over here. https://t.co/RiTNyASEjy — Bill Tucker (@billtuckertv) December 5, 2019

They are desperate to distract us, aren't they? It will fail. We are awake and watching…. https://t.co/yYIrQr80nW — Duck Warrior (@Qtipduck) December 5, 2019

Because it's the loudest noise they could make to avoid the IG report, which no doubt will be whitewashed anyways. https://t.co/ByvRkVxpQZ — Jody Roffi (@JodyRoffi) December 5, 2019

I envision Pelosi voting on the USMCA the same day they do impeachment also. That way all the talk will be about Impeachment and not a promise kept from the Trump administration — Christine Breasbois (@ChristineBreas1) December 5, 2019

Part of the reason impeachment is being rushed. https://t.co/eMNx38032N — Alex Gray (@alexbgray) December 5, 2019

It’s the ONLY reason. It must have some really bad stuff in there for the Dems… — Alan (@SmartRacer1) December 5, 2019

Lol. This is what impeachment is really about. — Nathan Jarrett (@NathanJarrett9) December 5, 2019

Yep. That and derailing any potential upcoming SCOTUS pick — Augustus McCrae (@bar94boss) December 5, 2019

They are in a panic mode and 9th will be a barn burner. https://t.co/lDNrw3WLKN — tony miller (@trment2015) December 5, 2019

I’m not shocked at all. Why? Why do you think Democrats rushed to vote to hold impeachment hearings before Trump released the call transcript? They are desperate and need to impeach Trump with hopes to dirty him up enough to defeat him in ‘20. …follow the money…Democrats — Michael F. Marshall (@MFMarshall) December 5, 2019

For the second time @SpeakerPelosi has made a bold call and acted by scheduling the head-to-head hearing prior to getting the impending report (just like the impending transcript). She’s again picked a fight without information about to be released. — Captain_Crew (@kcasper13) December 5, 2019

They should push the report release to tomorrow. — Brad Bravo (@BradBravo42) December 5, 2019

The IG report should be dropped Friday morning. https://t.co/E6wQ8iTiVC — Scott W. Graves (@ScottWGraves) December 5, 2019

Still not sure why Monday is the supposed date of release. Release the damn thing today or Friday to front run the dems front run. It must be complete by now. — John Hensley (@jkh1108) December 5, 2019

The gravity of the IG report will crush this nonsense within a day. The indictments to follow will crush a lot more than that. — MrR (@jrich5602122) December 5, 2019

They won't be able to hide forever. Durham's report and hopefully indictments, are in the wings. Let them have their fun while they can. The house and senate will be in republican control come November. President Trump will still be their President. — Marcus (@fishliprip) December 5, 2019

Why do I have the sinking feeling that the Horowitz report will be a dud? I hope I'm wrong. I would watch the IG report's release live over the impeachment hearing any day of the week. — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) December 5, 2019

Yeah, we kind of have that feeling too, seeing how many Democrat transgressions have let slide. Mishandling of classified documents, anyone?

