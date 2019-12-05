Senator Lindsey Graham announced last month that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report into the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation would be released December 9 … and we’ve been counting down the days.

So what a surprise that the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jarrold Nadler, would schedule the committee’s next impeachment hearing for that same day. We don’t really have any details about what’s on the agenda for Monday, but the timing sure is convenient, or so National Review’s Andrew McCarthy noted.

At least the hearing will give CNN something to cover that night.

Yeah, we kind of have that feeling too, seeing how many Democrat transgressions have let slide. Mishandling of classified documents, anyone?

